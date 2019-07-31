Depression Among Youth: Obaseki Urges Collaboration Among Govts, NGOs, Others On Mgt

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on governments at all levels, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders in the health sector to work together on strategies that will help young people deal with depression.

Obaseki made the call when he received members of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) representing Edo State, at Government House in Benin City.

He stressed that it was time governments gave serious thought to the issues and aspirations of youths as they form about 70 per cent of the nation’s population.

“Depression among young people is an issue we have not really focused on as we should. It is something we should highlight and get the various agencies of government; ministry of health and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other actors in the health sector, to look at how we can help young people who are depressed in the society, more so, now that it is becoming a problem among youths.”

He listed other problems that require similar attention as; unemployment, irregular migration and access to quality education, urging the Youth Parliament to articulate their issues and present them as bills that could be passed into laws.

Obaseki noted that his administration was working to create an enabling environment where youths can realise their full potential through skills acquisition and job creation programmes.

“We are creating jobs in Edo State, but we need to expand these job opportunities especially in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship.

“We are also creating access to good education especially technical and vocational education.”

He noted that his administration was ready to support and work with youths to mitigate their challenges, and advised them to redefine the way youths are perceived in the society.

Earlier, the leader of the team, representing Edo in NYP, Hon. Daniel Uwadiae, said they were collaborating with the state government and NGOs to curb illegal migration.

“We are collaborating with the existing structures we have in the state such as EdoJobs, to promote acquisition of skills and entrepreneurship among Edo youths.”

Uwadiae added that the delegation would help mobilise youths across the local government councils in the state to help alleviate the challenges posed by flooding in some parts of the state.