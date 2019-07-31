Enyeama Fails Trial At Dijon

Former Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama attempt to reactivate his football playing career has suffered setback as his trial with the French Ligue 1 side, Dijon did not yield desire result after failed to impress.

The former Bnei Yehuda Tel Avi of Israel and Lille of France shot stopper, who has not played competitive games since April 2017 trained with the Dijon’s first team for three days trial in a bid to earn a deal ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Not minding the setback, the 37-year-old was thankful for the chance, saying it made him believe he could still compete at the highest level.

Nigerian born goalkeeper expressed his gratitude and excitement in a post on his Instagram account:

“I want to thank the people of DFCO @dfco_officiel for the warm and excellent reception and the opportunity they gave me to train with their first team.

“It was a wonderful period that made me realize that I can still play football at the highest level. I can still win matches and training for my side, that I can still be the CAT, the WALL, Jesus, god (names called by many fans).

The players, the coaches, the medical staff were very wonderful. I have only good words and memories of you guys. I wish you guys all the best for the season. Go and show the championship what a great family you are. good luck @dfco_officiel,” Enyeama wrote on his instagram account.

Enyeama who turns 37 this month, is not disappointed but rather believes he still got game and will leave the door open for a return in the nearest future.

The goalkeeper, who is Nigeria’s joint most capped player of all time, was a member of the Eagles that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations before calling time on his international career in October 2015.