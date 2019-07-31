Fayemi Reiterates Call For Creation Of State Police

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has again called for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The governor who pointed out that the federal police structure in operation is grossly inadequate to secure the country, stressed the need for the creation of State Police, which understand the terrain and that will provide better security cover for over 170 million Nigerian citizens.

He also revealed that arrangements have been concluded by the state government to construct a modern and well-equipped police station at Iwaraja, a border town between Ekiti and Osun states to make the axis safe for commuters.

The move according to Governor Fayemi was to tackle the rising wave of trans-border crimes like kidnappings, armed robbery and killings being perpetrated between Efon Alaaye Ekiti and Iwaraja axis in the recent time.

Following the killings of some residents by suspected herders at Iyemero early this year, Fayemi had ordered immediate construction of a police post at Ekiti -Kwara border to patrol that seemingly porous section of the state.

Many commuters had been kidnapped while some were even killed as a result of the persistent nefarious activities of suspected gunmen along Aramoko-Erio-Efon-Iwaraja axis, thereby making the portion dreadful to transporters.

Speaking on Monday evening while featuring on the July edition of “Meet Your Governor” an audience participatory programme being aired on majority Ekiti based media outfits, Fayemi said the Ekiti State Security Trust had been signed into law and this , he said, would help in fortifying the security architecture of the state when it commences operation.

The governor added that he has been midwifing series of meetings across the country and southeast in particular as the Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum on the need to have a joint security network that will stamp out evil doers from the zone.

According to him, “The governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders are meeting across the southwest and we are taking steps to ensure that our people are safe to do their businesses without fear of being killed or kidnapped.

“In Ekiti, we are going to build a modern police station between Efon and Iwaraja to patrol the section where we had had reported cases of kidnappings and other crimes.

“Very soon, our people will be seeing leopard branded patrol vehicles of the Operation Rapid Response Squad (RRS). This is a modern security outfit that will be operating in Ekiti and other southwest states. They are to work hand-in-hand with each other to ward off any form of security threat.

“This issue of security is more important to me than any other issue or policy of government, because if this place is safe, investors will surely come in and do businesses with us”, Fayemi said.

He promised that the workers of the State Ministry of Environment employed as ‘street sweepers’, whose salaries were slashed from N10,000 to N5,000 would have their issues addressed soon.

“I have instructed their coordinators to brief us about the situation to find a way for the implementation of the old salary. They will soon see my positive actions in this regard soon”.

Fayemi equally assured the workers of regular payment of salaries and pensions , saying era when payment of civil servants’ benefits were considered as favour rather than a right was over.

“Apart from regular payment of their benefits, we are also assuring then that all the backlog of salaries and pension will be paid.

“They shouldn’t worry about how the state will do it, we shall fulfil our promises to pay all outstanding allowances, because that was our bond with the workers”, Fayemi stated.