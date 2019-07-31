Fight Against Human Trafficking: Edo Govt Mobilises Residents In Endemic Areas

As part of the campaign to check the menace of human trafficking in the state, the Edo State Taskforce Against Human trafficking (ETAHT), has urged residents in areas where the trend is endemic to be wary of activities of human traffickers, who deploy falsehood and subterfuge to recruit victims.

The Chairperson of the Taskforce, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, made the call at a Townhall Meeting organised by the Taskforce as part of activities to mark the World Anti-human Trafficking Day, held in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Prof. Omorogbe noted that the meeting was organised to educate the people on the dangers associated with illegal migration and human trafficking, stating that resorting to prostitution and other criminal activities should be frowned upon.

The Chairperson, who is also the Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, expressed appreciation to traditional rulers for taking part in the sensitisation programme.

In his goodwill message, Chairman, Esan North East LGA, Hon. Austin Okoibhole, thanked the state government for organising the programme in the area, noting that government has done a lot to curb the practice. He encouraged youths to embrace skills acquisition programmes organised by the state government as a means to eke out a decent living.

He urged students at the event to take their studies seriously as there is no limit to what they can achieve with a sound education, adding that parents must join in discouraging their children from embarking on illegal migration.

Executive Director, Uromi, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) Initiative, Rev. Fr. Fidelis Aghedo, said the JDPC has been working for over five years to curb the practice, noting that the organisation has a number of programmes targeted at getting youths meaningfully engaged.

Project Officer, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), Mr. John Paul Apedzan, also commended Edo State Government for its commitment to eradicating human trafficking and irregular migration.