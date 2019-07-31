FOOTBALL
Fiorentina Sign Kevin-Prince Boateng From Sassuolo
Fiorentina have announced the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng on a two-year deal from Serie A rivals Sassuolo.
Boateng joined Sassuolo as a free agent in 2018 after his brief spell in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.
He was limited to 15 games in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign where he scored five goals before Barcelona signed him on loan.
The 32-year-old failed to impress in Ernesto Valverde’s team, making just five appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants with no goals scored.
He will be looking to revive his career at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in the 2019-20 season.
After their 16th-place finish in the Serie A last season, Boateng’s signing is expected to boost Fiorentina’s attacking force ahead of the new league campaign.
