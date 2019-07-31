Huawei H1 Revenue Rises By 23% Despite US Trade Restriction

Huawei Technologies has announced a 23.2 per cent revenue increase in its first half 2019 financial results to $58.3 billion (CNY401.3 billion) over the same period last year despite trade restrictions from the United States (US) government.

Huawei chairman, Liang Hua, who announced the results yesterday, said that the company’s net profit margin for H1 2019 was 8.7 per cent and that operations were smooth and the organisation was as sound as ever.

With effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei’s business has remained robust in the first half of 2019.

Its largest revenue generator is the company’s consumer business, which accounted for more than half of the turnover. During period under review, the company shipped 118 million smartphones, including sub-brand Honor, a rise of 24 per cent on the same period of 2018.

Without providing a detailed breakdown, Huawei said that it also witnessed rapid growth in the sales of tablets, PCs and wearables. The vendor reported “steady growth” in its carrier business with 50 commercial 5G contracts in place by the end of June and 150,000 base stations shipped to deliver the new technology. Its carrier division now makes up just over a third of revenue.

Huawei is beginning to scale its device ecosystem to deliver a more seamless intelligent experience across all major user scenarios. To date, the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem has more than 800,000 registered developers and 500 million users worldwide.

In the firm’s enterprise business, H1 sales revenue was CNY31.6 billion. Huawei continues to enhance its ICT portfolio across multiple domains, including cloud, artificial intelligence, campus networks, data centres, Internet of Things, and intelligent computing. It remains a trusted supplier for government and utility customers, as well as customers in commercial sectors like finance, transportation, energy, and automobile.

Liang said: “Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list. That’s not to say we don’t have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short -term.”