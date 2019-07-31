I’ll Return To Senate Soon, Ohuabunwa

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia North District) has said he is optimistic of returning to the Senate as soon as possible after what he termed a momentary break from the National Assembly.

Ohuabunwa’s bid to return to the Red Chambers of the National Assembly suffered a defeat by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the chief whip of the Senate in the last general election.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia state capital after the National Election Petitions Tribunal Phase 2 sitting on his petition against the election, adjourned yesterday, he said he is confident of victory.

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) declared the former governor of the state of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner against Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Judiciary is all about evidence. It is evidence before it that determines a matter. We have been providing the evidence which fortunately is from the INEC to back our claims,” he explained.

Ohuabunwa, who was the chairman of the committee on Primary Health Care of the 8th Session of the Senate said despite the momentary setback, he has continued to deliver on his campaign pledges.

“I have continued on the course I set for myself in providing democracy dividends for the constituents. If I was not flagging off a new project, I will either be inspecting or inaugurating another,” he said.

The former member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, therefore appealed to his constituents, supporters and members of the PDP to remain steadfast in their hope for victory for him.