INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will ensure that free, fair and credible elections are conducted at all times.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, while acknowledging the report on the 2019 general elections released on Tuesday by the Situation Room.

The chief press secretary said though the report was yet to be shared, INEC would study the reports released by the national and international observers accredited for the polls.

According to him, INEC is conscious of its responsibilities and expectations of all Nigerians.

“In line with its commitment to improving the electoral system, the Commission has just completed its internal review process and will harvest all the recommendations from this and other Observer Reports with a view to deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“The Commission is conscious of its responsibilities and expectations of all Nigerians and is determined to ensure that free, fair and credible elections are conducted at all times,” he said.