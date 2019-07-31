King Mohammed VI to Join Ranks with Developed Nations

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has called on its citizens to work toward creating a new development model to place the country on the ranks of developed nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 55-year-old king made the call in a speech celebrating his 20 years on the throne.

The speech was made available to NAN on Tuesday by the Embassy of Morocco in Abuja.

Mohammed, a member of the Alaouite dynasty, was enthroned in Rabat, Morocco’s Capital, on July 30, 1999 after the death of his father, King Hassan II.

Although the country has made a lot of progress in all sectors under his watch, the Monarch said that the effects of the achievements had not been felt by all segments of the Moroccan society.

He therefore assured that the country was working toward a new development model to tackle social inequalities, while urging a government reshuffle.

He said a government advisory body would be set up to make suggestions to improve reforms in education, health, agriculture, investment and taxation.

“Our main ambition is for Morocco to join the ranks of developed nations.

“We want a country in which all citizens, without exception enjoy the same rights and have the same obligations, in an environment where freedom and human dignity prevail.

“I ask the government to start working on major, integrated next-generation sectoral plans, which will form the backbone of the new development model.

“In this regard, I ask the Head of Government to submit to me proposals to fill executive posts in the government and the civil service with high-level national elites chosen on merit and competence.

“It is a phase which holds great promise because Morocco’s potential and competencies allow for greater accomplishments than what has been achieved so far, we are, indeed, capable of accomplishing more,” he said.

Mohammed noted that Morocco made a quantum leap in infrastructure development, including the high-speed railway, major ports, renewable energy facilities and urban development and revamping.

He said that the country had made undeniable progress in promoting rights and freedoms and consolidating sound democratic practice.

“I therefore call upon all Moroccans to make a positive contribution in keeping with a spirit of effective civic engagement.”

According to reports, Morocco is the 5th largest African economy by GDP (PPP), and has become a major player in African economic affairs.

The World Economic Forum placed Morocco as the first most competitive economy in North Africa in its African Competitiveness Report of 2014 to 2015.

Its services sector accounts for just over half of GDP, with tourism, telecoms and textile as sectors with the highest growth.