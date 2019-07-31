Loans Review Taskforce: C’River North Youths Hail Gov Ayade Over Appointment Of Agara, Peters

Cross River North youths under Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC), Wednesday hailed the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, over the appointment of Chris Agara as chairman, High Chief Higgins Oko Peters as vice chairman respectively to head the new constituted Taskforce on Review of Existing State Loans and Mobilise Support for Deep Seaport and Super Highway projects.

The commendation was made by the spokesman of the group, Ebriku John Friday, quoted one of the leaders Mr Francis Peters in a statement, appreciating the Governor for making such important appointments to move the state forward and congratulated the chairman and other members of the 9-man Taskforce.

He said: “We in Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC) hails our digital Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, for appointing Chris Agara as chairman, Chief Higgins Oko Peter as vice chairman respectively to head the new constituted Taskforce on Review of Existing State Loans and Mobilise Support for Deep Seaport and Super Highway projects.

“These are eminent personalities with distinction and are high level technocrats who have all it takes to galvanise the state into a highly industrialised state that would attract the expected investment inflow and massive creation of jobs for the teeming youths. We believe that this is putting round peg in the round hole.

“We heartily thank our digital governor for finding our Patron, High Chief Higgins Peters worthy to be party of this great assignment and have no doubt our patron would actualise the industrialisation mantra currently embarked upon to full attainment.

“We congratulate the Chairman of the Taskforce, Mr Chris Agara and the vice chairman, High Chief Higgins Peters and others who made the 9-man Taskforce list.

Meanwhile, NCRYC pledge its support for the commission to succeed as a formidable youth group that would do everything to ensure the objectives of the commission are achieved.

“We are seriously in support of the Taskforce on Review of State Existing Loans and Mobilise Support for Signature Projects of the state government and the full industrialisation of the state.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that the objectives of the Taskforce succeed. We also want to state that nobody can stop the development agenda of the government.

“We also appeal to all fellow Crossiverians to cooperate and support the government and his aspirations to transform the state into an industrialised state and leading other states in every sector of the economy”, the group added.