Localisation Develops Nigeria’s Capacity For Domestic Needs

The executive director Subsaharan African, Sub-sea Services, Baker Hughes GE company (BHGE), based in Lagos, Feyi Okungbowa, in this interview with JOHN ADETUNJI, speaks on the company’s contributions to Nigerian economy.

When did you join BHGE and how has your career evolved during your time there?

I joined BHGE in 2006 in Credit Control. Soon after, I moved to Project Accounting. It was during negotiations of a key subsea deal that I had an experience that positioned me for a new role in BHGE. I was assigned to support a colleague on commercial deal process. With my curiosity, I soon joined the commercial operations team with this colleague becoming my mentor. Several years later, I became commercial operations leader, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

What is it like working for an organisation like BHGE? How is the culture, values, particularly as it relates to career development and women empowerment?

BHGE operates on meritocracy; the sky is the limit in your career regardless of your gender, age or race, provided you perform on the job. BHGE empowers with support structures provided to aid your career. Examples are affinity groups, mentoring and sponsorship programmes, providing access to leadership programmes. I’m a beneficiary of BHGE’s Accelerated Leadership Program (XLP) now called ‘Impact’ – an accelerated senior leadership development program through various assignments, locations, roles, businesses. Though a challenging program involving juggling multiple responsibilities (personal, family, etc.), I received immense support from BHGE, enabling me to deliver expected outcomes.

Tell us about your current role?

My role as executive director, Subsea Services for Oilfield Equipment (OFE) business covering Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is accountable for a multimillion-dollar business with a head count of 200 full-time employees across SSA. My job involves securing in-region execution of services, including subsea production systems (SPS) equipment, field service and customer fulfilment. I focus on business strategy and people development. Also, it covers localisation, supply chain, training/knowledge transfer for business competitiveness. In addition, the role delivers on organisation’s objectives on quality, on-time delivery, customer satisfaction and profitability. Our world-class facilities include the OFE site in Onne, River State – a centre of excellence, run by over 95 per cent skilled Nigerian workforce, particularly for Xmas Tree (XTs) refurbishment – with customers like Shell, ENI and Addax. Another is a multi-modal facility in Luanda, Angola supporting our full stream offerings i.e. upstream, midstream and downstream, also run by a majority of skilled Angolans.

As a woman, you occupy a senior role in a male-dominated industry. How did you rise to this position?

I believe it’s through hard work, pure dedication and not focusing on gender per se. I also believe in mentorship and learning from other people’s experiences. Networking has also been key in my career progress. But most importantly, consistency in delivering results. Fortunately, BHGE’s culture enabled a nurturing and safe environment to foster professionalism. It celebrates diversity of gender, thoughts and orientations in its workforce.

What has been the biggest or most impactful projects you have worked on at BHGE?

My current job is perhaps the most impactful; in terms of the financials, impact on people development, capacity building, and creating a sustainable business in SSA. We started with the localisation of the engineering function through annual recruitments of university graduates into BHGE engineering internship programmes. Also, our ASPIRE program targets young graduates across varied disciplines, exposing them to early career opportunities in quality, supply chain, finance, project management etc. Moreover, I am a product of BHGE late career programme – IMPACT: an accelerated leadership journey for BHGE senior leaders, globally.

Regulation of Nigeria’s oil & gas industry places emphasis on localisation and local content. How compliant is BHGE in this regard? How is it adding value beyond its commercial interests?

For BHGE, localisation is a way of working and key business enabler, rather than just rules and regulations to be complied with. In other words, localisation means working sustainably, taking into consideration, stakeholders, contexts and needs. We have made strides in localising all our operations. For instance, in our subsea business, we’ve implemented a deliberate localisation strategy of engineers, technicians and field service personnel through internships, technical programmes and on-the-job training. Our Onne Oilfield Services base is proof of this. In operation since 2002, Onne is an ISO 9001:2015 certified. The facility’s capabilities include subsea production equipment repairs, assembly of subsea wellhead and mud mat, subsea tree build & test. These in-country capabilities especially on Xmas tree refurbishment (we are approaching an industry landmark figure of 25 XTs) translate to shorter time lines, cost efficiencies for customers. Onne’s sophisticated set-up is run by a majority Nigerian workforce. Our supply chain works with local suppliers in adding technical capacity to SMEs. BHGE localisation empowers the industry by developing Nigeria’s capacity for domestic needs and international deployment.

With the recent stability of the oil and gas industry, following the volatility and upheavals of the previous five years, how do you see the industry’s future, particularly in Nigeria?

Specific to the subsea business, we have moved from the traditional ways of pricing for products and services to a more collaborative effort; with us working more with customers to deliver solutions tailored to desired outcomes. We call this Subsea Connect. This is driving more collaboration and significant commercial innovation to achieve results. This requires more technical expertise from suppliers such as our latest technology Aptara™, which is simpler and lower total cost over the project lifespan.

We understand BHGE is bidding for the Bonga Deepwater project, building on the capability in your Onne facility, what are your chances of winning?

Bonga is a deal BHGE has been working on over the past 12 years at several rounds. We have spent many years building in-country technical and physical presence and expertise, including a Centre of Excellence in our Onne base. We have completely refurbished 16 trees till date (and on course to achieving 25) as well as built many new trees from this base. In addition, we provide all the services of a Life of Field contract from Onne including equipment management, storage, spares, field services deployment, equipment repair, refurbishment and recertification. Onne base has a high bay for large assemblies, gas test chamber, clean room for subsea control modules and Specialty Connector and pipe facility, Subsea Control Module and EDP/LRP refurbishments. We have a strong track record of SPS projects execution and delivery in Nigeria deep waters and SSA. In readiness for Bonga, we have the required infrastructure in country, with a skilled Nigerian team experienced in delivering complex scopes. Our robust supply chain works with local companies to deliver engineering, fabrication and procurement in-country. In all, we are confident of our capabilities in Bonga bid and execution.