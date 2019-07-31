NASS, Edo Gov Set For Showdown Over Assembly Inauguration

The Senate has joined the House of Representatives and the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to demand for a fresh proclamation of the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Before proceeding yesterday on its two-month recess after screening and confirming all the 43 ministerial nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate gave Obaseki one week to issue a fresh proclamation on the convening of the state assembly.

The Upper Legislative Chamber threatened that the failure of the governor to do so within the stipulated period, it would be left with no option than to take over the Edo Assembly.

But in a swift reaction, the state government described the Senate order as unconstitutional and an abuse of the principle of separation of powers. It argued that the order cannot be enforced because the governor was not answerable to the Senate

Prior to the Senate ultimatum, the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly had directed the inspector-general of police (IGP) and the director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS) to seal the Edo House.

The Senate resolution on the Edo House crisis followed the presentation of the ad-hoc committee report led by Senator Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North) on the matter.

The committee recommended that Governor Obaseki should issue a fresh proclamation letter within three weeks without which the Senate would take over the state legislature.

After a debate on the report, the Senate reduced the timeline for the governor to comply with its directive to one week with dissenting voices.

The Senate also ordered that the clerk of the Edo State House of Assembly to inform the lawmakers on time on the new inauguration date, send text messages and publish an advert in both print and electronic media on their swearing-in.

The lawmakers resolved that if the proclamation was not done within a week, the Senate would invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by taking over the assembly.

During the debate, Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi) said that the so-called disputed proclamation by the governor was not properly done.

He said that there ought to be adverts in both print and electronic media, adding that the committee followed the normal processes.

Aliero argued that that Governor Obaseki cannot inaugurate an assembly of 24 members with only seven lawmakers in attendance

He suggested that if the governor failed to issue a fresh proclamation, the Senate should take over the assembly.

But Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo West) urged the National Assembly not to dabble into issues that the party can resolve in-house. He said that the decision of the Senate was interference on a matter it has no jurisdiction.

According to him, from the submission, the National Assembly was eager to take over the state assembly and insisted that the crisis in the state was a family affair of the APC which the party should resolve.

“There is no proof that the Edo State House of Assembly is not functioning. It is insulting to command a governor to do something under his jurisdiction,” Okorocha stated.

But Senator Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North) countered, saying that he was once a governor and as such no incumbent governor should do something that is wrong.

Senator Oker Jev (PDP, Benue) said that the section of the constitution cited by the Senate does not specify that in issuing a proclamation, advert must be placed in the newspapers and electronic media. He therefore urged the Senate to be mindful of some legal issues.

He was shut down by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan who declared that the Senate had taken a decision which was in conformity with the House of Representatives’ earlier action.

Lawan said one week is not short for the state governor to take action.

He said that NASS must ensure that the right thing is done even by state governors.

“If we can query the decision of the president, there is no issue we can stay away from in Nigeria. Let me congratulate the Senate for coming to the rescue of democracy. We expect the governor within one week to issue a fresh proclamation,” Lawan said.

Senate Order Illegal, Negates Separation Of Power Principle, Obaseki Fires Back

The state government, in its response to the development, described it as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the principle of the separation of powers. It vowed to resist the enforcement of the Senate unwarranted intervention and order.

In a statement he issued yesterday in Benin, the state capital, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, declared that “this illegality will not stand” and advised “powerful persons not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.”

Ogie said: “The Edo State government watched with alarm today as the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a step that was not totally unexpected, purported to pass a resolution in the following terms: Directing the governor of Edo State to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, and ordering a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly within one week from the date of the said resolution.

“As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure which had been brought to bear on the officers and members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who are intent on foisting their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.

“This is borne out by the recorded statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a member-elect and younger brother of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have been instructed on what to do in this matter.

“The government of Edo State wishes to observe that the chairman and members of the ad-hoc committee of the Senate which visited Edo State were made aware of the existence of at least three suits pending before various courts wherein the factual and legal dispute regarding the Edo State House of Assembly inauguration have been submitted to the courts by both contending parties for resolution.

“The ad-hoc committee also failed to inform the Senate of the existence of a valid injunction in suit No. FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly which said order had been brought to their attention in the course of their visit to Edo State.

“In point of fact in suit No. FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the clerk of National Assembly, the president of the Senate, and House of Representatives amongst others were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the status quo as at 25th July, 2019.

“The Edo State government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019, wherein the clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearance in the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various court orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the courts and therefore subjudice.

“We are also concerned that the members of the distinguished Senate appear to have very scant regard for the principle of separation of powers as enshrined in our constitution which is manifested by their taking over the functions of the judiciary in dispute resolution and giving directives to a governor of a state who is certainly not subject to the supervision of the National Assembly.

“The Edo State government maintains that there is nowhere in the constitution particularly Section 11(4) which enables the National Assembly to ‘take over’ any House of Assembly or in this respect, the Edo State House of Assembly,” Ogie argued

He, therefore, called on all persons of goodwill to appeal to the powerful wielders of “power and authority” in Abuja and elsewhere to refrain from acts which were clearly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a flagrant disrespect for the principle of due process and separation of powers.

…Senate Confirms 43 Ministers

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed all the ministerial nominees sent to it by President Buhari.

The exercise ended yesterday with the screening and confirmation of Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Sabo Nanono (Kano), and Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Kwara).

All the nominees were screened and confirmed within five days by the Senate. They are Dr. Ikechukwu Ogar (Abia), Muhammadu Musa Bello (Adamawa), Godswill Apkabio (Akwa Ibom), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Mariam Katagum (Bauchi), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), George Akume (Benue), Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Goddy Agba (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Osagie Enanire (Edo), Clement Abass (Edo).

There were also Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu), Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe), Emeka Nwwajuba (Imo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Sabi Nanono (Kano), Bashir Saleh (Kano), Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), and Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)

The rest were Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Zubairu Dada (Niger), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Mohammed Maigeri Dingyadi (Sokoto), Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), and Sadia Umar Farouq (Zamfara).

Lawan thanked the lawmakers for ensuring the prompt completion of the exercise. He that said the extension of time when they were supposed to be on recess to screen and confirm the nominees was a major sacrifice.

The Senate president who said that they were prepared to take Nigeria to the next level, urged the ministers-in-waiting to work with the Senate on mutual respect, adding that once a minister is invited by a committee, he or she should attend.

“We are not going to be frivolous, but firm in our oversight. We will ensure that the budget we passed are implemented,” Lawan said as he commended President Buhari for choosing Nigerians of great quality as his ministers.

Lawan Names Chairmen For 69 Senate Committees

Also yesterday, Lawan named 69 standing committees to oversee the affairs of the 9th Senate.

Before going on the recess, Lawan announced the 69 list of standing committees with Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) emerging as the chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation.

An analysis of the composition of committees showed that North West produced 16 chairmen, North East, 11, North Central 10, South West 13, South East, nine, and South-South 10.

The entire North got 37 committees while the South received 32. Of the 23 committees rated as juicy, the APC took 16 while the PDP got seven. Overall, the Senate retained the 69 standing committees the 8th Assembly created.