NOTAP Patents First Anti-Snakebite Vaccine Invention

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has patented an anti- snake bite vaccine innovation which is first of its kind in the country.

The Director General of NOTAP, Dr. Dan-Azumi Ibrahim disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the agency was glad to identify with the African Center of Excellence in Phytomedicine Research and Development (ACPRD), University of Jos in patenting the first of its kind invention in Nigeria.

“As an agency, we are so excited to patent such a novel product because before this invention, we pay heavily for the anti- snake bites remedy and sometimes these imported remedies do not work for us,’’ he said.

The DG said, for NOTAP to patent the vaccine, the technology had been perfected in the course of research and it had passed through different stages.

“The research for this vaccine was on for over 20 years, we are so excited that the research on the vaccine was conducted by our own local researchers here in a Nigerian center and the materials used in production are locally sourced.

“Snakebite is another big challenge in this country especially to farmers in the rural areas and most times the treatment for it is unaffordable for them.

“The new innovation it is an effective vaccine such that when taken, even if someone is bitten by any type of snake it will neutralize the venom effect, it’s a yearly vaccine,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said that the innovation is at the stage of clinical trials – testing it on human and getting reactions – and the cost of conducting the test will run into many millions of Naira.

He disclosed that the vaccine had already been tried on rats, mice, sheep and it worked without any side effects.

He said the patented vaccine, when it gets past the clinical stage to commercialization, is capable of boosting the economy of the country through job creation and revenue generation.

“If the vaccine gets past the clinical trial stage and proves successful, eventually investors can then come in through buying over the innovation and licensing it or going into partnership with the researcher,” he said.

Ibrahim used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria goods and services stressing that it will help to reduce over-dependence on foreign goods.

He called on private bodies to be eager to invest in commercialisation process of local researches which will be of immense benefit to the country and boost the economy.