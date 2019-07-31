Osinbajo’s Wife To Flag-Off 2019 Anambra Women August Summit Friday

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo will flag-off the 2019 August Summit of Women in Anambra on Friday, Aug. 2.

A statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday by Mr Emeka Ozumba, the Chief Press Secretary to Anambra state governor’s wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, said that other personalities are expected to grace the occasion.

The statement said that the 2019 Summit holding at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, would be used to confer awards to select Anambra women for exceptional and excellent achievements in various fields of human endeavours.

“The Mothers’ Summit has over time become a veritable platform for the exchange of ideas and celebration of womanhood.

“We have done it for over four years now and I thought it befitting to have an exemplary mother and the wife of the Vice President join us as we deliberate and recognize our hardworking daughters and achievers.

“I am very proud of our women who toil everyday to ensure that our future is secure. If you look around every sector, you will find Anambra daughters excelling,’’ the statement said.

It noted that the process of recognizing the Anambra daughters was to appreciate and encourage the younger ones to aspire and excel in their various fields.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mezue, whose Ministry would collaborate with the governor’s wife said the theme of this year’s summit is, “Promoting Gender Balance and Social Values’’.

The statement added that erudite scholars would present papers and guide the discussion.

The annual Mothers’ Summit brings Anambra women from the 21 Local Government Areas together to deliberate on issues of common interest to women.

NAN reports that annual meeting is held in the five South-East states of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra to discuss matters on community development and set agenda for the way forward, among other issues.