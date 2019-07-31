FOOTBALL
Otedola Fulfills $25,000 Per Goal AFCON Pledge To Super Eagles
Business mogul Femi Otedola on Tuesday fulfilled his pledge of 25,000 dollars to the senior national team, the Super Eagles.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otedola, on the eve of the Super Eagles’ semifinal clash against Algeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, pledged the sum of 25,000 dollars for each goal scored by the team.
A goal by Odion Ighalo from the penalty spot saw the Super Eagles claw their way back into the game having gone a goal down in the first half.
But Riyad Mahrez’s excellently struck free kick on the dot of 90 minutes, which ensured Algeria defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinal at the Cairo International Stadium.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to its Twitter page to announce that the business mogul had made good his promise to the Super Eagles.
“Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final.
“Seen here on Tuesday with defender @omeruo22 (r),Team Administrator Enebi Achor (second l) and Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka (l),” NFF tweeted with a photo (above) so captioned.”
NAN also reports that the Super Eagles later defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match to win the AFCON 2019 bronze medal.
MOST READ
Jigawa Cotton Farmers Receive Farm Inputs From FG
FG Urged To Eliminate Multiple Taxation On Poultry Raw Materials
Boris Johnson In Northern Ireland Over Power-Sharing Deadlock
FG Needs To Reallocate Additional N3.4bn For Child Protection Services – Study
Zamfara APC Lauds Buhari Over Ministerial Appointment
North Korea Tests More Missiles Despite Efforts At Diplomatic Solutions
Student Bags 3 Months In Prison For Pouring Cold Water On 3-Year-Old Ailing Nephew
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
UK Johnson’s No-Deal Brexit Gamble Weakens Sterling
- HEALTH23 hours ago
Expert Advocates Early Treatment Of Peptic Ulcer
- Others20 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reappoints More Aides
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Okowa Swears In 17 Commissioners, Apologises To Women For Imbalance
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Nicolas Pepe To Arrive In England For Arsenal Medical
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Appoint Herve Renard As New Head Coach