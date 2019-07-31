Oyetola Presents N1.13bn Bond Certificate To 189 Retirees In Osun

About 189 retirees in Osun State will share over one billion naira as part of their retirement benefits in the eight series of presentation of retirement bond certificates to retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The beneficiaries who were excited as they received their bond certificates from Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at a ceremony in Osogbo, the state capital expressed appreciation to Governor Oyetola.

Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy Benedict Alabi, announced that N474, 753,13 would be shared among retired 105 Local Government employees while N538,696,783 will be for 84 retirees who were primary school teachers.

He also reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of all active and retired workers.

Oyetola said: “I want to thank all pensioners in the State for your patience and understanding which most of you have demonstrated from the inception of this administration.

“I want you to develop trust in our government. My government will never renege on our campaign promises to all the good people of the State. Your welfare is our priority and we will continue to manage and utilise our meagre resources to the benefits of all the people, including the worker, both active and passive.”

The Governor once again debunked rumours that the state had received another tranche of Parish Club refund.

“The Parish Club fund is not ready. Our government is transparent. If it is ready everybody will know because it will be announced to the public and it will be utilised to the benefit of all. We crave for patience on the part of the retirees. My government loves and cares about you.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local government Staff Pension, Mr Kayode Aliu in his welcome address said there has been tremendous achievements such as regular remittances into employers Retirement Savings account, finding of the Redemption Fund and settlement of death benefits of deceased contributors.

While congratulating the recipients of the bond certificates, Alabi hinted that it would not have been possible if not for the support of Governor Oyetola.

Osun Head of Service, Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, said the beneficiaries were the eighth batch to collect their retirement bond certificates and he thanked Governor Oyetola for his being a compassionate leader.