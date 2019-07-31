NEWS
Oyo To Revamp Economy With Agriculture
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has reiterated the readiness of its administration to drive the economy of the state through agriculture and its value chain saying such measure would actualize accelerated development in the state.
Speaking during an inspection tour to Ajila Value Adding Venture Limited, Awe, Oyo State, the governor said he is ready to partner with any private sector to drive the economy of the state in order to bring desired benefits and developments to the people of the state.
“I believe from what we have seen here, this is actually a world class facilities and it is intention of this government to encourage them, just like we said in our manifesto that we will drive economy of the state through Agriculture and its value chain.
“We will encourage them; some of them may have security challenges, we will look at the challenges and work on them, even we may give them incentive to expand their operation and employ more of our youths”, he said.
According to him, the state government will encourage many of the private sectors by providing security and making incentives available for them to expand their businesses, so as to create more job opportunities for our teeming Youths in the state.
While reacting over the situation of the Silos in Awe, the governor expressed displeasure about the level of the project, noting that the state had invested a lot of money on the project but no value has been gotten from it.
“I am not satisfied with the project, the project should have been completed within ten months. They have had court cases over it and we intend to solve it because the state have expended a lot of money on it and not getting any value from it. So if we need to spend a little more to make sure will derive from it, we will do it”, he said.
Earlier, the chairman Ajila Value Adding Limited, Mr. Tayo Phillips stated that the Ajila limited came into being in 2013 by the individuals who believe and committed to the economy of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.
MOST READ
Man Bites Woman’s Breast During Fight In Asaba
Loans Review Taskforce: C’River North Youths Hail Gov Ayade Over Appointment Of Agara, Peters
Couple Arrested For Refusing Children Polio Vaccine
Airport Worker Returns Lost N888,000 To Owner
Oyetola To Build 120-bed Wards As Specialist Hospital Gets Face Lift
Zulum Orders Relocation Of Shehu Of Bama, Dikwa Back To Palaces
PMB Condoles Gov Fintiri Over Father’s Demise
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Jubilation In Kogi As Gov Bello Clears Salary Arrears
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
I Won’t Endorse A Successor – PMB
- EDUCATION9 hours ago
Federal University Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
- OPINION17 hours ago
Still On The Ministerial Nominees
- NEWS17 hours ago
Atiku, Father, Grandfather Not Nigerians, Kyari Tells Tribunal
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
NASS, Edo Gov Set For Showdown Over Assembly Inauguration
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Hajj 2019:Nigeria Loses 5 Pilgrims
- LAW9 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing