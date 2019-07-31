NEWS
PMB Condoles Gov Fintiri Over Father’s Demise
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Gov. Ahmadu of Adamawa state over the death of his father Umaru Badami.
Barr. Boss Mustapha who led the Federal Government delegation on a condolence described the demise of octogenarian as monumental lost to the state and the country at large.
Mustapha eulogized the deceased as a community leader, philanthropic and a gallant officer who served the country diligently.
He prayed for God to give him and his family the fortitude to bare the irreparable loss.
Gov Ahmadu Fintiri in his response appreciated the President for identifying with his family and the state over the death of their father.
He assured the delegation that with the prayers his received from his late father, the people of Adamawa state have a course to smile.
“Adamawa state would benefit greatly from the prayers my father offered me on the day I was inaugurated.
