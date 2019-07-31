Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing

The Presidential election petition tribunal has continued hearing today in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The hearing commenced with counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Wole Olanipekun calling the first witness of the day, Mr Oshindeinde Sunday.

Mr Sunday is a deputy registrar in charge of certificates at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for Nigeria.

His witness statement was tendered before the tribunal.

Sunday was then handed an exhibit which he confirmed to be the one certified by him on behalf of WAEC.

The witness confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the WASSCE examination alongside 18 other students.

He also answered in the affirmative that Buhari sat for seven subjects and had five credits. He added that Buhari came out with a grade 2 certificate after the exams.

According to him, all of these happened in 1961.

The next witness is under cross-examination by the APC counsel, Mr Lateef Fagbemi said he has been with WAEC for the past 30years.

He also said that whoever has the Cambridge International Education Certificate has a WAEC result.

The witness is also cross-examined by the petitioners’ counsel, Mr Levi Uzoukwu.

He was asked to take a very close look at exhibit R19 by Mr Uzoukwu. He was asked to read out the name of the candidate and the witness said Mohammed Buhari.

He was then asked to spell it which he did.

Mister Uzoukwu then asked that the witness be handed the document he brought to court the witness was then asked to spell the name. To which he spelled Mohammed Buhari

He was then asked if he can confirm that the document with him is not a certificate. The witness said he cannot say so because his signature is not on it.

He was asked if he cannot identify a WAEC result.

The witness said the document does not bear his name or the name of WAEC but bears Cambridge International Education Certificate and not West African Examination Counsel.