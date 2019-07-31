Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return

The 2019 election petition tribunal sitting in Ondo State has nullified the election of Ikengboju Gboluga of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency over ineligibility to contest the 2019 House of Representatives election.

The tribunal has also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately withdraw Mr. Gboluga certificate of return.

Albert Akintoye of the governing All Progressives Congress had filed a suit at the tribunal to challenge the victory of Gboluga in the February 2019 house of representatives election.

The petitioner said Mr. Gboluga was not eligible to contest 2019 election having sworn to an oath of allegiance to the United Kingdom as a citizen of the country.

He, however, asked the tribunal to declare him winner of the National Assembly election on two grounds.

“That the first respondent, Gboluga Ikengboju was not validly elected by majority of lawful votes cast.

“That he was not eligible to stand for the election having swore to an oath of allegiance to the United Kingdom which against section 66 sub section one of the 1999 constitution”.

Ruling on Wednesday, the three-man panel headed by Justice Nuhu Adi said Ikengboju’s counsel did not oppose the evidence tendered by the petitioner that the PDP federal lawmaker swore to an oath of allegiance to the United Kingdom.

Justice Adi noted that petitioner, Akintoye has been able to prove that the respondent swear to an oath of allegiance to the United Kingdom and thus ineligible to run for political office in Nigeria.

Justice Adi explained that in line with extant laws the tribunal was convinced that Ikengboju was not eligible to run for the election and therefore nullify his victory

He, therefore ordered Independent National Electoral Commission to issue the petitioner a certificate of return as the first runner up since the votes credited to Ikengboju had been wasted.

Speaking after the ruling, Adamson Adeboro, who is the counsel to the petitioner said the tribunal was right to have upheld the argument that Gboluga was not eligible to contest having admitted to have sworn oath of allegiance to the United Kingdom.

The counsel to Ikengboju, Barrister Olumide Ogunje said his client will appeal the judgement.

Recalled that in February 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Ikengboju Gboluga of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat in Ondo State.

The PDP candidate was declared winner after he polled 31, 042 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Albert Akinmoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 19, 875 votes in the National Assembly poll.

Babatunde Ewulo, INEC Returning Officer for Okitipupa LGA made the declaration at the Collation Centre, at Stellamaris College, Okitipupa.

Ewulo, who is of the Department of Soil Science, Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, had said Gboluga, having satisfied the INEC rule of having the highest votes at the election, was declared winner of the National Assembly election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency.