15 Die In Niger/Kebbi Boat Mishap

No fewer than 15  people have lost their lives in a boat mishap that involved  some market women who were coming back from Warah market  in Kebbi state to Borgu in Niger State

About 30 other persons have been reported missing.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred in the upper course of Kainji Dam around the border between Warah in Ngeski local government of Kebbi State and New Bussa in Borgu local government  area of Niger State; Malele tributary of river Niger.

All the victims were from Sabo Yumu,  a suburb of New Bursa.

As at the time of filing this report, only 5 persons had been rescued alive, while 15 corpses had been recovered and 30  others still missing.

When contacted the director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the mishap and the number of deaths.

 

 

