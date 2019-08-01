NEWS
15 Die In Niger/Kebbi Boat Mishap
No fewer than 15 people have lost their lives in a boat mishap that involved some market women who were coming back from Warah market in Kebbi state to Borgu in Niger State
About 30 other persons have been reported missing.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred in the upper course of Kainji Dam around the border between Warah in Ngeski local government of Kebbi State and New Bussa in Borgu local government area of Niger State; Malele tributary of river Niger.
All the victims were from Sabo Yumu, a suburb of New Bursa.
As at the time of filing this report, only 5 persons had been rescued alive, while 15 corpses had been recovered and 30 others still missing.
When contacted the director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the mishap and the number of deaths.
