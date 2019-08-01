AADIF Honours VoguePay For Online Payments Transaction

VoguePay Limited, international payments platform was this week honoured as African online payment company of the year at the 7th edition of the African Ambassadors and Diaspora Interactive Forum (AADIF) held in London.

The annual award honours the significant role that the Diaspora plays in the development of their countries of origin and brings together representatives of governments, private sector, Diasporas, as well as entrepreneurs and investors focused on entrepreneurship, SME competitiveness, employment, women empowerment and economic growth.

While acknowledging the award, VoguePay’s chief executive officer, Michael Femi Simeon, reiterated that the company’s success story represents Africa’s potential.

He also called for collaboration between the Diasporas and local market operators to work closely together in order to unleash the potential of businesses in their home countries.

VoguePay’s head of business development, Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, used the occasion to share VoguePay’s new products that offer Diasporas the access to participate in investment marketplace and other financial products, thereby increasing foreign direct investment to their home countries.

The 7th edition of AADIF conferred recognition on several notable dignitaries, parliamentarians , captains of industry including the first lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari.