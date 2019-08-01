SPORTS
AFCON 2019: Dangote Redeems $50, 000 PledgeTo Super Eagles
President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has redeemed his $50, 000 per goal pledge made to the Super Eagles at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt. The business mogul redeemed his financial pledge to the team in his Ikoyi office in Lagos.
Represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sport in Nigeria.
The Africa’s richest businessman had before the Nigeria semi-final match against Algeria promised to pay $50,000 per goal scored against the North Africans, while Femi Otedola also promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.
Nigeria’s only goal in the match was scored in the 76th minute by Odion Ighalo as the Super Eagles lost to the North Africans via a late Riyad Mahrez’s free kick in added time of the encounter.
Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu led the team delegation comprised Super Eagles equipment manager, Chidi Ngoka and team administrator to receive the cheque on behalf of the team, yesterday.
MOST READ
NICO To Digitise Indigenous Language Programme
Man ‘Confesses’ To Moscow Instagram Influencer Murder
I’ll Revive Kogi Economy In 4 Years – Melaye
NOA Trains Staff On FOIA Institutional Framework
15 Die In Niger/Kebbi Boat Mishap
NYSC Members Donate Medical Equipment To Gwarinpa Hospital
FCT Airlifts 1,875 Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION23 hours ago
Federal University Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
- LAW23 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- LAW20 hours ago
Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
- NEWS23 hours ago
Zamfara Govt To Recruit 8,000 Workers
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- POLITICS7 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- NEWS23 hours ago
INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times