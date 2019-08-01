‘Army Establishes 22 Command Secondary Schools In 4 Years’

The Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai yesterday disclosed that the Nigerian Army has established 22 Command Secondary Schools across the country to foster the educational needs of its personnel and the entire nation.

Buratai disclosed this in Abuja while declaring open the 5th edition of a 3-day procurement seminar for commandants, bursars and administrative officers of Command Secondary Schools with the theme “Enhancing the capacity of personnel for efficient procurement and financial management in Command Secondary Schools”.

He noted that the importance of education and a conducive learning environment in Nigerian Army schools cannot be over emphasized, hence, the need for the administrators to be prudent with available resources in order to achieve the desired result.

“This seminar could not have come at a better time than now when there are renewed efforts to improve the state of infrastructure and internal financial accounting procedures in our Command Secondary Schools across the country.

“The theme has been carefully chosen to to reenforce and demonstrate my total commitment to training and man power development as a sure means of increasing proficiency and productivity in the system,” he said

The COAS further stated that the seminar has also provided a window of opportunity to the Nigerian Army to appraise its performances in the various military schools, with a view to reinvigorating its effectiveness and enhance efficiency.

Lt-Gen Buratai therefore, restated his loyalty to the President and the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria noting that loyalty to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces is a non-negotiable part of the profession.

He further charged personnel to remain apolitical and uphold the tenets of military professionalism in their dealings.

“Commanders at all level must continue to provide requisite leadership and ensure that their personnel are continually reminded of the need to be apolitical and continue to uphold the tenets of military professionalism, “ he said

Earlier in his address, the Acting Director Procurement AHQ, Brig Gen ET Essien thanked the COAS for his commitment to training, guidance and support for the seminar.

He said the seminar aims to broaden knowledge and capacity of officers and men of the Nigerian Army on procurement processes and financial procedures for improved productivity.

He added that the forum has provided an opportunity for sharing of knowledge and ideas on procurement processes and procedures in line with the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007 and other extant procurement regulations.