As Nigeria/ILO Host Forum To Tackle Global Youth Unemployment

From today to 3rd August, 2019, the Ladi Kwali hall of the Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja will play host to youths and employment experts from across the globe for the 2019 Global Youth Employment Forum, one of the initiatives of the International Labour Organisation to encourage employment creation with specific focus on the youths. The theme of this year’s Forum is Today and Tomorrow with Descent Job for Youth. It is part of the centenary celebration of the ILO, the only tripartite organ of the United Nations. Nigeria got the hosting right of the forum ahead of several other countries, including the more developed countries of the world because of her role in international labour diplomacy. Interestingly, the Forum has never been held outside Geneva since it was introduced. Nigeria therefore becomes the first country to host the Global Youth Employment Forum as part of ILO agenda.

About 250 youths from across the globe are expected to participate in the three days forum which is bringing the Director General of the International Labour Organisation, Guy Ryder to Nigeria for the first time. It will be the second time an ILO Director General will be visiting Nigeria since the first ILO Office was opened in Nigeria about 65 years ago. Ryder is leading other ILO experts and several others from sister UN agencies as well as youth entrepreneurs and social partners to discuss, and brainstorm on the challenges facing youth unemployment across the globe. Others also expected to attend the forum include Ministers of Labour and youth employment from different countries.

Hosting of the event in Nigeria is of historic importance as Nigeria would be the first country outside Europe to host the event. It is an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase the country’s efforts in tackling youth employment issues through various interventions. Participants at the three day event, the first of its kind which is being put together by an inter-Ministerial committee cutting across Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be a wide range of youths in varying ages depending on the countries. It will also welcome young people from different backgrounds, cultures, and countries with the participation of governments, workers’ and employers’ organizations, the United Nations system, and other key stakeholders. Available information revealed that at least Fifty young people will be selected through nominations from ILO regional and country offices, as well as from members of the United Nations Inter-Agency Network on Youth Development.

The forum is aimed at amplifying young voices and invite perspectives of ILO constituents and other key stakeholders, reflect on opportunities and challenges for young people transitioning to decent work, facilitate intra and inter generational dialogue on gender equality, rights and voices and representations as well as solicit concrete commitments for action, impact and partnerships across the globe.

In celebrating the centenary of the International Labour Organization, the Global Youth Employment Forum will bring together the views and experiences of young people on the current employment situation as well as their expectations and aspirations about the future of work. These conversations will be complemented by in-depth discussions on practical examples of successful initiatives to promote decent work for youth, drawing linkages to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

With several millions of young people currently unemployed the idea of decent job for the youth has become imperative. Decent Jobs for Youth has therefore become a worldwide alliance committed to creating quality jobs for young people. The partners include, but are not limited to: governments, social partners, youth & civil society, parliamentarians, the private sector, the media, the United Nations, academia, foundations and regional institutions.

Several agencies and global organisations expected to partner the ILO and the Nigerian government in the success of the Forum include the European Student Think Tank, International Council for Small Businesses, Asean Youth Community, Save the Child Foundation, Education for Employment, United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism, SOS Children’s Village, Microsoft, Youth Business International, Step IT Academy, United Nations High Commission for Refugee, Food and Agricultural Organisation, Education for Employment, EdoJobs among others. The strength of the initiative rests on the commitment to improving job prospects for young people and delivering on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. With their input, we can leverage a vast network of resources, knowledge and partnerships and achieve a long-lasting, positive impact on the lives of young people everywhere. Consequently, many groups and organizations across the world are working assiduously to ensure that young people have access to decent work which has become a catalyst for globally harmonized action on youth employment.

