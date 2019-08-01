Assuagement After Separation

You will incur no sin if you divorce women while you have not yet touched them nor settled a dower upon them; but [even in such a case] make provision for them – the affluent according to his means, and the straitened according to his means – a provision in an equitable manner: this is a duty upon all who would do good. (al-Baqarah, 2:236)

The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam, does not allow marriage for the purpose of satisfying the sexual urge only. He instructs marriage as protection, that a man should marry to guard himself, to obey Allah and seek for offspring. Thus, a Muslim marries for life, Until Death Do Us Part; he cherishes the union forever. He does not quarantine the wife to see if she is fit to be, otherwise, he throws her out. He does not marry for amatory gratification only. He marries because he needs a home, a family and life-partner.

When the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam gave that instruction against marrying for the purpose of mating only, people became wary of separating with women before they had touched them. The verse was revealed:

“You will incur no sin if you divorce women while you have not yet touched them nor settled a dower upon them;..”

“..but [even in such a case] make provision for them – the affluent according to his means, and the straitened according to his means – a provision in an equitable manner: this is a duty upon all who would do good.”

Make provision them – the women whom you divorce before touching them. That provision covers anything of the enjoyment of the life of the world – clothes, wealth, jewelry – give it to them as an assuagement. Divorce, in whatever condition, is a very dark page in the book of a woman’s life. Women should be assuaged when this sad incident happens “- the affluent according to his means, and the straitened according to his means -”. Like in the case of sustenance to nursing mothers, here, also, the assuagement in terms of wealth and ornaments is not defined. Everyone should give their best to the woman, in such circumstances, according to their means, “..a provision in an equitable manner:”

“…this is a duty upon all who would do good.” Then, only those who do good would be able to be so equitable to women. The word describing them in the verse is Muhsineen which is a position to which not all Muslims attain. Therefore, when a Muslim fears Allah, observes this obligation by giving wealth and ornaments as assuagement to divorced women before consummation, he becomes among the Muhsineen.

The verses that will come after this one will shed light on whether or not all divorced women are entitled to this provision as an assuagement. Before then let us pay attention to something in the verse where Allah says “while you have not yet touched them”, a euphemism for intercourse. This is teaching us how to choose our words when we speak. The Glorious Qur’an is replete with metaphors to train the Muslim in the use of sublime, formal language in speech, because the Messenger, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam, did not use profanity and vulgar expressions but words with which ears and hearts are tranquil; as here, Allah, in this verse, refers to intercourse by the word touch.

If a suitor sits privately with a woman he contracts marriage, say, in his house or her house; will this being alone with her constitute touching her even if there is no intercourse?

This is where the disagreement occurs among scholars. Some of them said being alone with a woman in any place does not constitute touching her except if there is actual intercourse. She is entitled to the provision mentioned in this verse and she will not observe any ‘iddah because a divorced woman who has not been touched does not have to observe any ‘iddah. The husband can divorce her when she is in her menses, as against the one whose marriage has been consummated the husband cannot divorce at the period of her menses otherwise it will be a bid’ah divorce, as we mentioned earlier, that the divorce stands but the husband would be sinning by doing that. As for a woman whose husband has not touched, if he wants, he can divorce in her menses because there is no intercourse, and thus she will not have to observe any ‘iddah because Allah says:

O ye who believe! When ye marry believing women and then divorce them before ye have touched them, no period of ‘Iddah have ye to count in respect of them: so give them a present. And set them free in a handsome manner. (Al-Ahzaab 49)

Another position is that being with her alone in a screened enclosure is viewed as touching her even when there is no actual intercourse. To these scholars being alone with a woman in a secure place where no intruder is likely to disturb the couple is equal to touching the woman sexually. The woman in such a situation, once established, is entitled to what is the right of a woman whose marriage has been consummated. But where the two sit in an antechamber of a residence, for example, where there is endless movement of people; his being alone with her in this kind of setting cannot be regarded as touching her as the possibility of the sudden appearance of someone is always there.

The right position, in this case, is being alone with a woman in whatever circumstance does not mean touching her except where actual intercourse occurs; the Qur’an says

“..while you have not yet touched them..”

By this, we have finished the discussion on divorced women that were neither touched nor was a dower settled upon them by their husbands.

There is also 1) a woman divorced, not touched but upon whom a dower was settled; 2) a divorced woman that was touched and upon whom a dower was not settled; 3) a divorced woman that was touched and upon whom a dower was settled.

Allah has explained all the four conditions of divorced women and the law governing their situations. The first two were addressed in this verse (236) under discussion and the verse (237) that follows, and which we shall discuss shortly. The woman upon whom a dower was settled and who was at the time divorced after consummation of the marriage, we have discussed under verse 229

“And it is not lawful for you to take back anything of what you have ever given to your wives..”

The Book of Allah has not neglected anything

We have neglected nothing in the Book (of Our decrees). (al-An’aam 38)

We now start with women who were divorced before they were touched and upon whom a dower was settled.

And if you divorce them before having touched them, but after having settled a dower upon them, then [give them] half of what you have settled – unless it be that they forgo their claim or he in whose hand is the marriage-tie forgoes his claim [to half of the dower]: and to forgo what is due to you is more in accord with God-consciousness. And forget not [that you are to act with] grace towards one another: verily, God sees all that you do. (al-Baqarah, 2:237)

This is where divorce occurs before you touch the woman sexually and concerning whom the measure of the Sadaaq has been determined to be paid sooner or later, or part will be paid sooner and the other part later, all will be summed together. An example is where her Sadaaq is 50,000; the husband gives 25,000, and the balance of 25,000 to be paid in the future. So, once Sadaaq is determined, you have the option of paying completely immediately, defer it entirely to a future date, pay part now, and complete the rest later; it is all acceptable Sadaaq.

“…then [give them] half of what you have settled..”

If divorce occurs before intercourse and the Sadaaq has been determined whether or not the woman has received it, she is entitled to half of it while the husband retains the remaining half. If the payment was deferred to a future date, the husband will pay her half of whatever amount was agreed; and if she has received the entire amount beforehand, then she has to give him back half of what she received, and so on.