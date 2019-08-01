Ayade And The Resonances Of Industrialization In C’River

His herald in 2015 as governor of Cross River State, was akin to the ascension of the biblical redeemer, as foretold by John the Baptist. He would make every crooked path straight.

Others before him literally cleared the way and heralded his coming as a system purifier, one who would create the pathway to an economic Eldorado by recalibrating the economic architecture of the state through rapid industrialization.

While others saw what was unachievable, Governor Ben Ayade came as one who saw the invisible, striving to achieve the impossible from what was hitherto unattainable.

And like a man on a redemption mission, Ayade, since his assumption of office as governor, has been levelling knolls and filling valleys across the state, all in a bid to alter the ugly economic landscape of the past.

From the rocky mountain of Obudu to the rain forest of Ikom down to the creeks of Bakassi, are unrelenting beehive of industrialization activities.

Call him an eager beaver, if you like, and you won’t be wrong, ever in a hurry to deliver on his democratic promises to his people.

From the garment factory, Rice seeds and seedlings multiplication factory, Calabar Pharmaceutical factory, the 21 megawatts power plant, the Yakurr toothpick factory, the cocoa processing factory in Ikom, the ultramodern vitaminized rice mill in Ogoja, the state-of –the-art British/Canadian school in Obudu, the West Africa Teachers’ Teachers’ Continuing Training Institute at advanced stages of completion in Biase are several of Ayade’s huge strides in walking his talk.

In what is akin to squeezing water from a rock, Governor Ayade, in spite of the shoestring finances of the state, is soldiering on with projects that could only have been contemplated by states with deep pockets and humongous allocations.

Obviously punching above his weight in an effort to put the future in the hands of his people, having put money in their pockets in his first term, huge capital projects continue to dot the landscape, raising questions as to the source of funding for such undertakings. Such projects as to the 143kilometer Mfum-Yala-Bekwarra-Obudu-Obanliku ranch dual carriage road, the dualization of the 15kilometre Calabar Odukpani federal road; the ongoing construction of 6000 birds per day chicken processing plant called Calachika, the noodles plant also under construction, among others remain the undeniable imprimatur of a thinking and visionary leader.

While these legacy projects may not have gone unnoticed locally, resonances of the governor’s unremitting effort at making Cross River an industrial hub continues to send deafening echoes beyond the shores.

During his courtesy visit to Governor Ayade in June, awestruck United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Regional Director to ECOWAS and Nigerian regional office, Dr. Jean Bakole, could hardly veil his excitement at the industrial revolution happening in Cross River, a boom in industrialization with an impending boon for the citizenry.

The UNIDO chief who is not a known cheerleader had more than an encouraging and inspiring word for the governor, describing his industrialization policy as a model for Africa.

Bakole who has trotted the continent evangelizing African leaders on industrialization, besides his impression of what Ayade is doing to etch an economic future for Cross Riverians, said the governor’s vision was in tandem with that of UNIDO for Africa.

Like a lone voice wailing stridently in the wilderness, Bakole wondered why the federal government dallies in handholding the governor in his pursuit of economic liberation for not just the people of Cross River, but for other Nigerians residing in the state who will benefit from several of his initiatives.

In order that the state achieves its mirror and a reflection of innovative industrial development, Bakole volunteered UNIDO’s commitment. Insisting that Ayade was already on the way to achieving one of the goals of Sustainable Development Goals, the UNIDO Regional Director was, no doubt, prognostic that his industrialization policy will go a long way in addressing issues of poverty and unemployment.

Lauded as peerless in ideas, innovations and vision, Ayade’s quest to make Cross River a leading light in the comity of states in Nigeria is poised for cross pollination from UNIDO following the commitment from the Regional Director.

While Governor Ayade may not have had a whiff of the UNIDO roadmap launched in 2015 for an industrialized Africa, he had long begun its implementation without knowing it from the first day he was sworn in. This, however, did not go unnoticed by Jean Bakole.

The rice seedlings multiplication factory which is a blend of the governor’s ingenuity and technological adaptation is already supplying seedlings to states in the South South and others in the north under the CBN/RIFAN scheme is a marvel, prompting Schue’s complimentary verdict.

While the governor is determined to best his effort with more industrialization projects aimed at taking the state out of the woods, coupled with the commitment of the international organisations to lend their support, it is left to be seen when the federal government will take a cue from institutions such as UNIDO and the World Bank to complement his energy in his drive to ramp up the economy of the state.

For Ayade, a proponent of intellectual money, he can ill afford to stand with his hands akimbo, waiting endlessly for a federal government whose actions and inactions have literally reduced Cross River to an orphan while the rest of the confederating states luxuriate in opulence from the same commonwealth. While the discrimination goes on, his big ambition and the desire to achieve the impossibilities remains unquenchable.

Obogo is Deputy Chief Press Secretary/Speech writer to Governor Ayade