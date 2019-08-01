WORLD
China’s Equipment Donation To Kenya Missing, Says Officials
Office equipment for Kenya’s parliament donated by China has gone missing after being loaded onto a shipping container, authorities from both nations said on Thursday.
China’s embassy said in a statement in Nairobi that China was “shocked” that the container of equipment arrived empty this week at Kenya’s National Assembly.
Like other African nations, Kenya has deepened ties with Beijing, receiving loans, investments and scholarships.
Kenyan police have begun an investigation into the disappearance of the electronic equipment whose value has not been given, and parliament officials declined to comment.
Kenya has been beset by widespread cases of corruption and theft over the years and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had been trying to crack down on the problem.
