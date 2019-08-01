NEWS
Couple Arrested For Refusing Children Polio Vaccine
A couple, Mr Oke Olanrewaju and Mrs Dorcas Olanrewaju have been arrested for allegedly refusing to allow their children to participate in the ongoing Polio vaccine immunization exercise in Ogbaki Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The couple were taken to Ogbagi Akoko Divisional Police for questioning, were to have disallow their children to take the vaccine.
The complainant, the primary health agency in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state under the leadership of Dr. Azees Adewale disclosed that child rights acts made it punishable for anybody to obstruct or disallow health officials assigned for such exercise.
The Divisional Police Officer for Ogbagi Akoko, Superintendent of Police Kunle Fabuluje confirmed that the couple were reported and questioned.
He said they will appear in court.
This will be the second incident in Akoko area of Ondo State within two weeks when parents would refused their children to vaccines based on religious beliefs.
One wahab Ilogin from Epinmi Akoko last week for three days he refused and disallowed his children to be vaccinated.
Traditional rulers, religious leaders intervened he refused until the local government council, chairman, Yomi Babatunde and the management team of primary agency threatened to banish him or prosecute him before he agreed.
MOST READ
‘Army Establishes 22 Command Secondary Schools In 4 Years’
Executive, Legislature Collaborating To Address Plight Of IDPs – Gbajabiamila
EFCC Parades 8 Over Fertilizer Scam In Gombe
Lawyers’ Views On Regional Supreme Court
Okowa Tasks Political Appointees On Accountability
Edo Govt, ITF To Begin Free Training For Artisans
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION18 hours ago
Federal University Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
- LAW18 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing
- LAW15 hours ago
Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- NEWS18 hours ago
Zamfara Govt To Recruit 8,000 Workers
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- NEWS18 hours ago
INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times
- NEWS15 hours ago
Group Outlines Qualities Of Next Bayelsa Governor