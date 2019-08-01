Couple Arrested For Refusing Children Polio Vaccine

A couple, Mr Oke Olanrewaju and Mrs Dorcas Olanrewaju have been arrested for allegedly refusing to allow their children to participate in the ongoing Polio vaccine immunization exercise in Ogbaki Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The couple were taken to Ogbagi Akoko Divisional Police for questioning, were to have disallow their children to take the vaccine.

The complainant, the primary health agency in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state under the leadership of Dr. Azees Adewale disclosed that child rights acts made it punishable for anybody to obstruct or disallow health officials assigned for such exercise.

The Divisional Police Officer for Ogbagi Akoko, Superintendent of Police Kunle Fabuluje confirmed that the couple were reported and questioned.

He said they will appear in court.

This will be the second incident in Akoko area of Ondo State within two weeks when parents would refused their children to vaccines based on religious beliefs.

One wahab Ilogin from Epinmi Akoko last week for three days he refused and disallowed his children to be vaccinated.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders intervened he refused until the local government council, chairman, Yomi Babatunde and the management team of primary agency threatened to banish him or prosecute him before he agreed.