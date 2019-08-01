LAW
Court Remands Man For Allegedly Raping 4-year-old
A Plateau High Court on Thursday ordered a man, Nyam Sunday, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl, pending bail application.
Justice Nafisa Musa, gave the order to enable the defence counsel formally present his client’s bail application.
Musa adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for hearing
Sunday of Cut Village, Jos is being tried by the state Ministry of Justice for defilement of a minor.
Principal State Counsel, Gideon Azi, told the court that the defendant in May lured the child into his room and defiled her.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 208 and 257 of the Penal Code.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
