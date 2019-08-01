NEWS
Court Shows Video Of 6-year-old In Mass Sex Abuse Case
A video taken of sexual abuse of a six-year-old child was among photographs/videos viewed on Thursday by a court trying hundreds of cases of sexual abuse perpetrated over a decade at a German campsite.
The images were taken by Mario S, 34, who is on trial with Andreas V, 56, for the abuse, which occurred near Luegde town between 2008 and 2018.
They have made a wide-ranging confession of their guilt.
“All those involved in the trial were extremely affected when they had to view these videos,’’ Peter Wueller, a lawyer representing some of the victims, said.
“The images were not shown to the public in the court.
On the sixth day of the trial, several witnesses were called while the public were not allowed into the court.
“One of them was a 21-year-old psychological handicapped man, whom Mario S, is alleged to have abused.’’
The trial of Andreas V, is to be conducted separately, on account of his illness.
The court is to sit briefly on Friday to ensure that proceedings do not fall apart.
The Presiding Judge, Anke Grudda, had scheduled judgement for Aug. 16, but current estimates was for the trial to run into September.
If Andreas V is well enough, the trial of both men will continue on Aug. 15.
The two men are accused of sexually abusing at least 42 children on the campsite, the victims ranging in age from four to 13 years old.
Two weeks ago, a third suspect was found guilty of aiding and abetting sexual and serious abuse of children by the district court in Detmold and handed two years of probation in a separate trial. (dpa/NAN)
