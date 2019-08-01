Dangote Industries Committed To Empowering Africa

Dangote Industries Limited has always shown its readiness and commitment to impacting people and economies in African continent .

The Group gives back to the African community through its Dangote Foundation. Through corporate social responsibility Initiatives, the foundation is active in education, health, and empowerment.

A new branded content campaign on CNN TV, digital and social media platforms is showing global audiences some of the many ways that Dangote Industries is impacting people in African communities. The ‘Touching Lives’ campaign, which starts airing on TV in June, has been conceived and developed by CNN International Commercial’s award-winning branded content studio, Create, as part of the extended partnership between Dangote Industries and CNN. Announced last year, the partnership also includes sponsorship within CNN Marketplace Africa and Dangote being the first African brand to be part of Great Big Story.

‘Touching Lives’ is focused on telling Dangote Industries’ story through the way its many investments and innovations help empower African people, businesses and everyday life. This creative approach also echoes Aliko Dangote’s vision that the company’s investments in Africa are evidence of its commitment to the continent.

The campaign includes a series of interactive content, articles and films hosted on a branded content hub produced by Create. The first execution is Farm to Table, which tells the story of the relationship between Lagos chef Michael Elégbédé and country farmer Olayemi Banjo and how they are connected by a passion, a relationship made possible by Dangote Group’s investment in rice farming to reduce the amount of imported produce.

An emotive film runs on CNN International as a television commercial and has been tailored for various CNN Digital platforms and social media environments, where it is distributed across CNN Digital and via Create’s social media presence using the latest data intelligence and seeding tools such as CNN AIM (Audience Insight Measurement) and Launchpad to reach Dangote’s key audiences of young professionals and people aspiring to succeed in markets across Africa and beyond.

For the production of Farm to Table, a Create team filmed in Nigeria over several weeks and then undertook a dedicated post production process to develop a series of powerful and engaging materials that can connect with audiences on TV, digital and social. Next up for Touching Lives will see the campaign focus on another area of African life that Dangote Industries influences.

Vice president, Create, CNN International Commercial, James Hunt, said that “The ‘Touching Lives’ campaign is exciting and ground-breaking because it incorporates some of the most important trends that we are seeing in modern advertising and brand building.

“Those trends are: a focus on authentic storytelling around real people going about their everyday lives; distributing different variations of content across platforms so that audiences can appreciate the storytelling whether it’s on TV, a mobile phone or anywhere else; and data-driven technology to ensure the content reaches the right audience segments.

“The result is an engaging and highly creative way of telling the true impact that Dangote Industries is having on the world and communities around it. We are incredibly proud of this campaign and having a partner such as Dangote Industries who is willing to push boundaries and take a new approach to telling their story.”

President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said, “Our investment in agriculture is anchored on two basic thrusts. The first is to key into the Nigeria’s Agriculture Transformation Agenda (ATA), which make food’s self-sufficiency a clear priority. The second is in our avowed mission statement which is to touch the lives of the people by providing their basic needs.

“Therefore, our venturing into rice cultivation just as we did in sugar is to achieve self-sufficiency and eliminate the $2 billion spent annually on rice importation and thousands of job losses. Our social impact is further felt in the well-being of our various host communities through infrastructure development and provision of employment opportunities with our unprecedented life-changing projects.”

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement in an unprecedented move to empower millions of its product consumers economically, launched a jumbo consumer promo tagged “Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies”, which is designed to produce 21 million winners across the country.

The promo, which runs between July and September in which prizes worth billions of naira would be won, will have lucky consumers win 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and recharge cards for all networks worth N200 million.

Unveiling the promo, the Group managing director of Dangote Cement, Engr. Joseph Makoju, who was represented by the Group executive director of Dangote Industries Limited, Knut Ulvmoen said the company decided to run the biggest promo ever in Nigeria as a way of contributing to the economic wellbeing of the consumers of its products given the prevailing economic situation.

He said the promo is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country, and added that the consumer promotion gives opportunities for existing and new consumers to get a step ahead of their struggle for economic emancipation by winning any of the give-away items which has economic value.

Dangote Industries Limited (Dangote Group) is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate, with an annual group turnover in excess of $4.1 billion. The Group started business in 1978, with a sole aim to provide local, value-added products and services that meet the basic needs of the populace.

The Group currently has operations in 16 other African countries with a focus on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, prevent capital flight and provide locally produced goods for the people.

The Group current interests include cement, sugar, salt, flour, pasta, beverages, and real estate, with new multi-billion dollar projects underway in the oil and gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and agricultural sectors of the economy.

Dangote Group has four listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as part of its vision of being a world-class organization. They include Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR), Dangote Cement Plc (DCP), Dangote Flour Mills Plc (DFM) and the NASCON Allied Industries Plc.