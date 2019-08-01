Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Doctors Down Tools At Lagos Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Over Poor Condition Of Service

Published

46 mins ago

on

hospital

Resident Doctors at the Federal Neuro – psychiatric Hospital Yaba have embarked on an indefinite strike action.

Our correspondent gathered that the industrial action was embarked upon following a resolution reached at a congress of the association which held on the 31st of July, 2019.

The medical practitioners complained of a rising exodus of doctors which has led to a lack of resident doctors to attend to the patients who throng the facility daily as well as poor condition of service.

The doctors in their press statement made available to journalists said, “This decision was made following failure of the hospital management under the leadership of the medical director (Dr. Ogun) to employ more Resident Doctors to reduce extreme workload on the few doctors that are left to cater to the multitudes of patients who throng the hospital premises on a daily basis.

‘’About 40 doctors exited the hospital within the past five years yet only 15 doctors have been employed  within this same period. This has created a severe manpower crisis that has affected service delivery to patients. The hapless doctors are consequently over-worked, succumbing to stress-related illnesses.’’

The doctors said other issues currently  be-devilling the hospital  include an unduly prolonged  water crisis and poor state of  infrastructures and facilities, particularly  at the Oshodi annex of the Hospital.

‘’These   are the reasons for which the Doctors, who have vowed not  to resume duties until  new Doctors  are employed , have  resorted  to this line  of action , and  are hereby using  this opportunity to  call on well-meaning Nigerians  to prevail on the Medical Director and the Ministry of health to do the  needful.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: