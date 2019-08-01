Executive, Legislature Collaborating To Address Plight Of IDPs – Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamila has said that both the Executive and the Legislative arms of government are working assiduously to address the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), across the country.

The Speaker, who stated this on Tuesday during a visit to Maiduguri to assess the conditions of the IDPs, informed that the federal government was more than committed to ensuring that all displaced persons were reunited with their families.

Gbajabiamila who also informed that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of his visit to Maiduguri in his capacity as speaker of the House, noted that as arms of government, they would work together to see an end to the issue.

“If you see me, if you see the House, then you have seen the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I want you to take it away. I stand here as the Speaker of the House, but we’re one government. The president is aware that I’m here. We’re one government, and we speak with one voice. Whatever comes under my voice, is coming from Mr. President”.

“We will work together as one government. We have come with principal officers of the House, that tells you the importance that we attach to this assignment. The Minority Leader and opposition leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, are here. That tells you that the issue of IDPs, the issue of terrorism is not an APC thing, it is a joint task between all parties, and Insha Allah (by the grace of God), this will become a thing of the past”.

“To all the internally displaced persons, all I can say to you is to keep hope alive, that government is here to support you, the government will do whatever it needs to do to make sure that whatever you’re going through now, in a very not-too-distant future will be a thing of the past”, the speaker assured.

The Speaker who was in the company of the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu, among others, assured that the House would come up with legislation that would put IDPs in good stead.

He also made donations of 1,200 bags of rice to the IDPs at the camp along Gubio road in Maiduguri saying, “We have brought our little token of support, which is two trucks of rice, that is 1,200 bags of rice,” the Speaker said, adding that “It’s not even near enough, but they say little drops of water makes an ocean.”