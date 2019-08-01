Father Slits Throat Of 9-year-old Daughter

The police have confirmed the arrest of one Saidu Dan Iya who slit the throat of his nine-year-old daughter in Yola, capital of Adamawa State.

The police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya said a Good Samaritan, reported the matter to the police, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Yahaya said police have commenced investigation to establish the health condition of the suspect who is in police custody.

LEADERSHIP correspondent gathered that when the neighbours asked the suspect why he slit his daughter’s throat he said that he just felt like doing it.

The victim is currently at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola. It was however gathered that the girl had already been stabilised and admitted at the emergency unit of the hospital.

The suspect is said to have acquired some wealth from cattle trading and eventually lost his health, which made him to feel frustrated.

“His wife became really worried when the man began to threaten that he would slaughter members of his family one by one,” Maryam Umar, neighbour to the suspect said, adding that the man’s wife, Fadimatu, responded by taking all the kitchen knives away.

She could not say where the man, Seidu Dan Iya, got the knife with which he slit the throat of his daughter.

The doctor who attended to little Zarau Seidu, Elkannah Patrick, said the girl has a 50-50 chance of survival.

The doctor told newsmen that he had cleaned up the site of the cut and would now source the right tool for a more comprehensive surgery, and reiterated that the girl had half a chance to live.

“We cannot determine yet if there is infection. We hope there is none because infection will seriously imperil her chances of survival,” he said.

The Head of Clinical Services of the FMC, Yola, Dr Yerima Yusuf, said the hospital would treat little Zarau free of charge.

Yusuf said the FMC would use the ‘Paupers’ Fund of the hospital to treat the patient whose father was believed to have psychiatric case.