FCT Airlifts 1,875 Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) said that it has so far airlifted a total of 1,875 intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj to Saudi Arabia.
A statement from the public relations officer of the board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, explained that the number was airlifted by official air carrier (Flynas airline) in five flights.
Aliyu disclosed that the board has already invited the remaining 375 intending pilgrims in the last flight, to report to the camp from 6 o’clock in the evening of Wednesday 31st July, 2019 for their airlift to Saudi Arabia.
He explained that the board has also concluded arrangements for the last batch which would conclude the airlifting of the intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.
The spokesperson therefore warned the remaining intending pilgrims to report to the camp for the collection of their travel documents and other formalities as scheduled, adding that any intending pilgrim who misses his/her flight should have himself/herself to blame.
LEADERSHIP gathered that a total of 2,250 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the hajj through the board this year.
