NEWS
Federal Varsity Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
Authorities of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba, yesterday, closed down the institution, following alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution due to the Jukun/Tiv ethnic crisis.
The registrar of the university, Mr Magaji Gangumi, in a statement issued in Wukari, said the Committee of Deans and Directors approved the closure of the institution on behalf of the university Senate.
The registrar said that the suspension became imperative following a protest by the students over the alleged incident.
“The Committee of Deans and Directors of Federal University, Wukari, on behalf of the Senate, has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.
“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari-Katsina Ala highway on Tuesday.
“Students are directed to vacate the hostels and the university premises by or before 12 noon on Wednesday,” he stated.
Meanwhile the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Abubakar Kundiri, has given assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of staff and students as they leave Wukari.
He said apart from school buses, the Chairman of Ukum local government area in the neighbouring Benue, was sending about 10 buses to help evacuate students from the state.
Prof Kundiri stated that security had also been beefed up by the army and police to ensure that members of academic community left Wukari without any hitch.
