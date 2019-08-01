Hepatitis: Need For Urgent Action

The prevalence of Hepatitis is making it a national health emergency. Available records indicate that about 20 million Nigerians are said to be affected with Hepatitis B, while an estimated one percent of the country’s population live with Hepatitis C. Both are said to be vaccine preventable.

Hepatitis B and C are noted as chronic infections that may take several years before symptoms manifest making them silent killers. In 2016, the World Health Organisation (WHO) set targets for the stamping out of viral hepatitis which it said could become a public health menace by 2030. It also stated that Nigeria has 20 to 30 million people affected with Hepatitis B.

Last year, WHO disclosed that viral Hepatitis categories B and C affected 325 million people globally and are root causes of liver cancer, resulting in 1.34 million deaths annually.

From the foregoing, it is obvious that there is still a lot that ought to be done in terms of awareness and prevention of Hepatitis. In the opinion of this newspaper, if the health authorities continue on the prevailing path of laxity, the disease may continue to be responsible for deaths that could indeed be avoided.

Hepatitis is defined as ‘an inflammation of the liver. The condition can be self-limiting or can progress to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer,’ according to WHO. It is caused by viral infection, but other causes are also said to exist that lead to the disease. For instance, alcoholic Hepatitis is caused by excessive alcohol intake.

It is also relevant to point out that Hepatitis comes in various categories other than B and C. There are said to be Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. However, the most common ones remain B and C. More than 95 percent of deaths are caused by chronic hepatitis B and C. Hepatitis A and E are rarely life-threatening while Hepatitis D is an additional infection happening in people already living with hepatitis B.

Though the World Hepatitis Day is usually marked on July 28 of each year, it is vital that the country treats this issue with the seriousness it deserves. The World Health Organisation has continued to place emphasis on a global response as its transmission is believed to be similar to that of the dreaded HIV. More reports disclose that 20 to 30 percent of adults who are chronically infected will develop cirrhosis and/or liver cancer. Also noted is that some percentage of liver cancer cases have been as a result of late testing and treatment of viral hepatitis B and C.

WHO further revealed that the Hepatitis B virus can live outside the body for about seven days, and can still cause infection if it gets into the body of a person unprotected by the vaccine. The incubation time is on average 75 days but is said to also vary from 30 to 180 days.

The mode of transmission is mainly through exposure to infected bodily fluids. It can be spread through sweat, infected cutleries, infected needles caused by unsafe injection practices, mother to child transmission at birth, unscreened blood transfusion among others. Symptoms linked to the disease include: jaundice, extreme fatigue, nausea, dark urine and abdominal pain among others. It is also pertinent to stress that some infected persons may not suffer any of the mentioned symptoms, which could lead to late detection and persistent cases of liver failure.

One important preventive method is early screening. It is necessary and advisable for people to know their status and either begin treatment if infected or take vaccines as a prevention strategy, for good health and avoidance of further spread of the disease.

Therefore, the federal government should drive the awareness campaigns and place it at a high priority level same as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and so on. The government also ought to address the low coverage of testing and treatment, and encourage Nigerians who are unaware of their status to go for screening.

WHO points out that the sum of US$58.7 billion is required to terminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the 67 middle and low income countries by 2030, reducing new hepatitis infections by 90 percent and deaths by 65 percent. Unfortunately, we dare say, many have become infected as a result of inadequate information about the dreaded disease as such information dissemination is crucial in achieving WHO’s global elimination goals of Hepatitis come 2030.