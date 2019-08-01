WORLD
IAEA To Name Permanent Chief October
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aims to appoint a new Director-General in October to assume office by January, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.
Romanian diplomat, Cornel Feruta, will head the agency until member states agree on a permanent successor to deceased Director-General Yukiya Amano, the agency said last week.
The closing date for applications will be Sept. 5, the 35-nation Board of Governors decided in its meeting on Thursday.
The IAEA last week said that Yukiya Amano had died, leaving the agency with a leadership vacuum at a time of tensions between Iran and the West, following Washington’s decision in 2018 to quit a 2015 international deal.
The Japanese diplomat held the position of IAEA
director-general since 2009 when he took over from Mohamed ElBaradei and began steering the international body through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear programme.
Amano, on several occasions, reaffirmed Iran’s compliance with its nuclear-related commitments under the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
U.S. President Donald Trump, however, pulled his country out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticisms.
MOST READ
Dutse Residents Protest Poor Service Delivery By KEDCO
Gov. Yahaya Inaugurates Civil Service Reform Committee
Benue To Compensate Victims Of Makurdi Market Fire
Jumia Fetes Women To Mark Pan-African Women’s Day
Court Shows Video Of 6-year-old In Mass Sex Abuse Case
Sustain Efforts On Improving Nigeria’s Security, Wase Urges UK
Doctors Down Tools At Lagos Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Over Poor Condition Of Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- EDUCATION16 hours ago
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Why Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Proscription El-Zakzaky Followers Suspend Protests
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Lulu To Pick Kogi APC Nomination Form Today
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
DMO Raises N691.7bn From Local Bonds In 7 Months
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Hepatitis: Need For Urgent Action