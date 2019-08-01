NEWS
INEC Promises Credible, Peaceful By-Election In Plateau
Ahead of the forthcoming by-election for Pengana Constituency in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) promised to conduct free, fair, credible and peaceful election.
Malam Halilu Pai, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave the assurance while handing over sensitive materials for the election to the electoral officer of the local government on Thursday in Jos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC fixed Aug. 3 for the by-election for Pengana Constituency, following the demise of Mr. Ezekiel Afon of APC.
Afon died just after he was declared winner of the election held in March.
According to Pai, the commission is poised toward ensuring a transparent process during the polls and will not compromise due process.
‘’We are here to witness the handing over of sensitive electoral materials to the local government electoral officer ahead of the by-election for Pengana Constituency.
‘’It is a tradition in INEC that we do this in a transparent manner before stakeholders from political parties, to assure them of our readiness to conduct credible election.
‘’We are not going to compromise the process; we shall conduct free, fair and peaceful election,’’ Pai said.
NAN reports that the handing over of the materials was witnessed by representatives of the four political parties, who would be participating in the by-election.
