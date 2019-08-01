Jeddy Agba’s Competence, Not In Doubt– Ndoma-Egba

Former Senate Leader, Victor NDOMA has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the nomination of Goddy Jeddy –Agba, alongside other Nigerians penciled for ministerial position stressing that Agba’s competence is not in doubt.

Ndoma-Egba made the statement while commenting on the state’s ministerial nominees who appeared before the Senate Chambers for screening.

The immediate past Chairman in the Board of NDDC, stated that following Goddy Jeddy Agba’s performance when he appeared before the Senate for screening, it was clear that Agba’s competence was not in doubt.

The former legislature averred that Agba was a detribalized who had made numerous contributions in building the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state stressing that Agba should not be judged on the basis of visibility in elections, and hoped that such disposition would continue.

Ndoma-Egba who once represented Cross River Central Senatorial District at the national Assembly for three consecutive terms, until 2015, stated “Given his disposition, we would not have that much problem of running the party because he has shown a disposition in the past to assist.

“I want to believe that disposition would continue. If you know his temperament, he certainly would not bring the kind of divisiveness that we experienced in the party in the recent past.

“Undue divisiveness because people insisted they were the governorship candidate. The Supreme Court had said it again and again that the candidates of parties must emerge from primaries conducted by the National Working Committee of the party. So if you went to Akamkpa and organized people to organize your primaries and you are here insisting that you are a candidate, you are just distracting people,” Ndoma-Egba maintained.

The former parliamentarian called for the jettisoning of the zoning principle stressing that Cross River State has reached a state where competence should take precedence rather capitalizing on the senatorial district where the fiber candidate hails comes from.

“On the issue of power rotation, I think we have come to that point. Every zone in the state has tasted power, so I think we should move beyond that now. Where we are now, it is competence that should be the key criteria for determining our next level in Cross River. There is no time other than now that we require competence for governance”.

Since the beginning of the present democratic dispensation there seems to be an unwritten agreement within the political class that the governorship position should be rotated among the southern, central and northern senatorial districts of the state.

The former parliamentarian stated that following the idea of rotation principle on who occupies the office of governor of the state, the former lawmaker stressed that despite dissent from some quarters, Donald Duke one time governor from the southern senatorial district was in office for two terms from 1999 to 2007, immediate past Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Liyel Imoke took his turn of the central from upto 2015, when Ben Ayade from the north took over till date. And Ben Ayade current governor who hails from the north had promised that power would rotate back to the south after his second term.

Ndoma-Egba stated that the rotation formula called for jettisoning of rotation formula stressing that the formula was no doing good for the people of the state adding that Cross River state had gone past the level for now.

He said that what the state needs for now is competence irrespective of the senatorial district where who governs the state comes from.