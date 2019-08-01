Kogi Guber: Female Aspirant Pledges To Promote Unity, Women Devt

A Kogi governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Rukayat Ibrahim, has stated that she plans to promote unity and women development in the state, if elected governor in Nov. 16 poll.

She further said that if given opportunity to serve the state, she would strive to form an all-inclusive government in the state.

Ibrahim, a former women leader in the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) made this known at a news conference on Wednesday shortly after picking her expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

“I am on a rescue mission. Please join me in this race to save our state from the governance. I’m contesting because I want to be the voice of women.

“I will also unite all the tribes in the state and change it for the better,” Ibrahim pledged.