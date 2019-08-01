Lagos Targets 21,000 Children For Free Surgery, Others

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, will on Friday flag off a children targeted free- medical screening for 21,000 children within the age bracket of 0 to 12 years across the 20 council areas of the state, as part of his resolve to render healthcare services to the people.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Titilayo Goncalves, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos said the exercise would be conducted in partnership with Healthcare Mission International.

According to her, the exercise is part of the state government’s efforts to improve health care among residents and complement various programmes put in place to promote healthy living among them.

He said the treatments include dental care, orthopaedic treatment, visual/hearing impairments, surgeries and other common ailments.

Goncalves said the six-day exercise would take place in seven primary health care centres across the state including; Lagos Island, Surulere, Badagry, Alimosho, Epe, Ikeja and Ikorodu.

She further explained that during the programme, about 1,000 people would be attended to on a daily basis, with projection of 21,000 people attended to at the completion of the exercise.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Healthcare Mission International, Mrs Nike Osa, said the effort was necessitated by its belief to assist the less-privileged in area of medical challenges.

She explained that though children were the prime target of the programme, adults would be given health talks and screened for diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV.

“Those found to be positive will be managed using the established channel of treatment of these illnesses. The exercise is an innovative programme meant to help the children to be healthy and prepare them for their roles as future leaders, “she said.