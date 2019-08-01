Lecturers Protest Over Petition Against College Of Health Technology Management In Ogun

Scores of academic staff members of Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH), Ijebu – Ilese area of the state yesterday staged peaceful protest within their college campus to pass vote of confidence on the management of the institution.

Numbering about 50, the protesting lecturers under the aegis of Concerned Academic Staff of OSCOHTECH, carried placards bearing different inscriptions and calling on the state government to disregard allegation of embezzlement leveled the management of the institution.

Chanting aluta songs in support of the college management of the institution, the protesting lecturers moved round the college campus, warning those they called disgruntled elements among the lecturers to desist from writing petitions on the ground of falsehood.

Some of their placards reads: “no case if embezzlement as shown by the annual audit report”, “petitioners are detractors with intents to destroy our system”, “our campus is rated the most peaceful in Ogun state”, “our salaries are constant and constant”, “we run an uninterrupted academic caller”, “we are confident in the college management”, among others.

The protesting lecturers however, eventually converged at the Entrepreneurship Hall of the institution where they addressed journalists.

Addressing journalists, Dean of Students Affairs, Agboola Olayinka said the the protest embarked on by the lecturers became necessary following a petition allegedly forwarded by some members to the state governor and some principal officers of the state’ House of Assembly (OGHA).

Agboola explained that some academic members of staff of the institution had petitioned the OGHA chairman, House Committee on Education, wherein they accused the provost of the college, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye led management of embezzling N10 million as well as inflating the cost of purchasing a Toyota Haiace bus.

In the petition, signed by four members of the academic staff, copies of which were made available to newsmen, the petitioners also alleged that OSCOHTECH management purchased some computer systems for the institution without following the due process, in addition to their refusal to secure accreditation for some of the courses being run by the college.

But speaking with journalists, Agboola said the petitioners were among those already indicted by an administrative panel of inquiry set up to investigate allegation of certificate forgery and rapping of some female students of the institution among others.

“They are only working against the possible re – appointment of the provost, Dr. Oladunjoye for the fear that their cases may be re-opened if Dr. Oladunjoye is re – appointed”.

Giving a breakdown of the allegation, Director of Students Industrial Works Experience Scheme (SIWES), Sikiru Salako said management of the institution has never engaged in purchase of any item for the institution without the approval of the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology which is the supervising ministry.

Wondering where the management could get the N10 million purportedly embezzled, Salako said that the provost and management members of the institution do not have powers to spend any amount above a million naira without the approval of the supervising ministry.

The institution’s Director of SIWES further explained that none of the courses being run by OSCOHTECH has ever suffers accreditation, stressing that the academic regulatory agencies has always carried out their periodic re – accreditation of courses in the college.

The lecturers however, appealed to the state government to rise up to the challenges and implant the Oloko’s panel report on the institution with the views to sanitise the college.

The lecturers reiterated that the step becomes necessary in order to redeem the image of the institution, particularly the future of the students whose future may be affected by the lies told in the petition.