License: Kebbi FRSC Gives Ultimatum To Motorcyclists, Others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi State, yesterday, directed motorcycle and tricycle owners in the state who do not have plate numbers and driver’s licence to acquire them before Oct. 2, 2019.

The sector commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Abayomi Asaniya in a press release he signed and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Birnin Kebbi said that the August 1, 2019 scheduled enforcement date had been postponed to October 2, 2019.

According to him, “We are informing the general public, particularly motorcycles and tricycles riders in the state that the enforcement of number plates and licences scheduled to commence on 1 August, 2019 has been postponed to 2 October, 2019.

Motorcycles and tricycles owners should, therefore , take advantage of this postponement to process and acquire their number plates and licences before the new date.” Asaniya urged motorcyclists and tricyclists to learn to do the right thing without being compelled by traffic officials.

When contacted on the directive, the state chairman of the Okada Riders Association, Alhaji Nafi’u Zaki, said that their members were law abiding, adding that,” you hardly see our members without number plates on their vehicles.”