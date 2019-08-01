WORLD
Man ‘Confesses’ To Moscow Instagram Influencer Murder
A suspect questioned over the death of an Instagram influencer whose body was found in a suitcase has confessed to her murder, Russian police say.
In a video released by prosecutors, Maxim Gareyev confesses to stabbing Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24, “at least five times in the neck and chest”.
The circumstances of the confession, and whether the suspect had a lawyer, are not clear from the video.
Ms Karaglanova’s body was discovered by her parents and landlord.
It was found in the hallway of her apartment on Friday.
She had a large social media following and had recently graduated as a doctor.
Seen in the video released by Russia’s Investigative Committee, 33-year-old Mr Gareyev told officers he had lashed out at his former girlfriend Ms Karaglanova after she “repeatedly insulted and humiliated” him. “I could not stand it,” he said.
Investigators earlier said CCTV footage had captured an ex-boyfriend of Ms Karaglanov briefly visiting her property in the days around her disappearance.
According to a report in Russian daily Moskovsky Komsomolets, Ms Karaglanova had recently started a new relationship and had planned a holiday to The Netherlands to celebrate her birthday on 30 July.
She was a prominent social media personality, regularly sharing images of herself with her 85,000 Instagram followers.
BBC
