No Going Back On Fight Against Corruption – FG

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment towards the fight against corruption, saying there is no going back on the war against corruption in the country.

Prof. Sadiq Isah-Radda, the Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, said this at a One-Day Forum on Anti-corruption held in Kano on Thursday.

“As far as the Federal Government is concern, there is no going back on the fight against corruption,’’ he declared.

The presidential aide said even though the government was facing some challenges, but that would not discourage it from tackling the menace.

“Even though there are challenges or problems but we will continue with the fight because nobody will come from heaven to do it for us.

“The most disturbing issue is ‘illicit financial flows’ where billions and billions are being taken out of the country by crooks.

“Corruption has been as old as the country so much so that it is becoming a way of life. Before now those who refused to loot were seen as fools.

“When things become worst, the fight against corruption becomes a campaign issue in 2015,’’ Isah-Radda said.

He therefore called on Nigerians, irrespective of their political and religious inclinations, to support President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him eliminate corruption in the country for the betterment of the country.

Isah-Radda said Nigerians have a duty to contribute their quota toward the development of the country, adding that the federal government cannot do it alone.

He also urged governors to support the federal government in its determined effort to curb corruption in the country, stressing that there is no way the country could progress if we don’t tackle corruption.

He assured that the federal government would continue to support similar effort of the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), the organisers of the forum, in order to achieve the desired objective.

He noted that the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption had done a lot and urged all stakeholders to support the crusade for a better Nigeria.

NAN reports that the forum, which was the first of its kind at the state level, has its theme as: Anti-corruption Situation Room, The Imperative of State Anti-corruption Agency: Kano State as Case Study.

NAN also reports that the workshop was organised as part of effort to boost the vigour and strengthening of the war against corruption by building synergies between anti-corruption focused CSOs, labour movements and the media, among others.