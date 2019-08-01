NOA Trains Staff On FOIA Institutional Framework

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has trained its staff on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) institutional framework and responsiveness.

Speaking during the capacity building programme on the theme “Freedom of Information Act, Institutional Framework and Responsiveness” for desk officers of the agency, yesterday in Abuja, the director general NOA, Dr Garba Abari said that their proactive disclosures as required by the Act and timely provision of access to information applied for under the Act, among other measures, has made the agency to be ranked among the top performing MDAs in the annual Freedom of Information (FOI) ratings by the Federal Ministry of Justice in partnership with civil society.

“However, we are not resting on our oars. Our target is to become and remain the Number One FOI compliant MDAs in the months ahead.

“In order to accomplish this noble goal, therefore, it is imperative that all staff of the Agency are properly trained and retrained to remain abreast of their responsibilities under the Act and up to date with current trends and best practices in FOIA implementation,” he said.

He further said that from a previous position of 56th, NOA currently occupies the 5th position among FOI compliant MDAs in Nigeria in the 2018 ranking.

He added that the aim of the agency is to ensure that this law does not remain dormant but rather, its provisions are given effect by citizens and all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who are required by the Act to discharge specific roles.

According to him, after the training, the Agency will expect improved performance by staff in relation to FOIA compliance as well as greater staff involvement in FOIA sensitisation nationwide.

He explained that the FOIA was passed into law by the National Assembly in 2011 with the intent that citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should have unfettered access to information required from any public institution.