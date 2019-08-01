Not Even Crumbs For The Youths

Nigerians have again been treated to another dance macabre and jamboree dubbed ministerial nominees’ screening by the Senate. The citizens watched haplessly as the lawmakers who glaringly demonstrated that have lost touch with the realities of the time clapped and sang praises of most of the nominees who brought the country to where it is today.

Even nominees, who for several years inflicted pains, poverty, fear and untimely death on their workers and pensioners due to non-payment of salaries while they and their families lived in affluence, were declared as saints by the Senate. It was an examination that nobody failed.

But to the consternation of concerned Nigerians, not one senator thought it wise to draw the Upper Legislative House’s attention to the total exclusion of the country’s youths from the list.

Isn’t it time for this over-flogged clinche that the youths are future leaders die? From the way and manner the old brigades are still carrying on, will there be a future for these supposedly leaders to inherit?

Even the poor representation of women in the cabinet list did not appear curious and disturbing to the Senate. Rather they celebrated their recycled colleagues with the offensive “take a bow and go” privilege.

Just like in the past, the elders have again shared all, cleaned their mouth and want the younger generation to congratulate them for tightening their grip on power and the nation’s resources. Gradually and steadily, Nigerian leaders have turned the youths to endangered species. Before and during the 2019 general elections and even the others before it, these youths enjoyed tremendous patronage from the political class which engaged them as bodyguards, thugs, election riggers, ballot-box snatchers, and party agents. But as soon as it came to the sharing the bounties, they became persona non-grata. Good for the youths, who with even the worst treatment will continue to sing praises of those who eat on their behalf. Will any of these future leaders ask when it will be their turn?

While this absurdity goes on in Nigeria, in faraway Britain, a 39-year-old female Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, was on Monday appointed by the new United Kingdom (UK’s) Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as the country’s minister for Children and Families. What a paradox?

In Buhari’s incoming cabinet, the youngest nominee is 44, that is four years outside the 40-year benchmark for the youths. Yet the Senate was not concerned throughout its purported rigorous screening exercise.

What is thrilling about Badenoch’s appointment is that she was born in 1980 as Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke to Nigerian parents, emerged a Member of Parliament representing Saffron Walden constituency in the UK. She arrived in the UK at 16 and was first elected as Member of Parliament Saffron Walden on June 8, 2017. She joined the Conservative Party in 2005 at the age of 25 and became the first woman to represent the constituency. Imagine a black and a Nigerian woman rising within 14 years in politics to becoming a junior minister in Britain!

Can that happen in Nigeria? When and under who? For a young person to be a councillor in Nigeria is a Herculean task not with a highly manipulated political structure and arrangement. For a Nigerian youth to be a member of the state House of Assembly without a godfather is an impossible mission. For the National Assembly, it is a no go area.

The well-designed and executed plan to keep the youths out of governance begins from party membership, registration and participation in the political process. The old brigade imposes huge fees on mere expression of interest and collection of the party forms, just to scheme out the youths.

Faced with joblessness and hopelessness several years after graduation, the youths become easy prey for these selfish and power-drunk politicians who in their “win election by all means’, armed them with dangerous weapons to disrupt elections or rig polls in their favour. Under the new tactics they use the youths to cause violence in their opponents’ strongholds thereby forcing the electoral body to wield its poorly envisioned big stick of result cancellation or resort to the infamous inconclusive judgement.

While the electoral process lasts, the youths enjoy free money doled out to them by these self-centred politicians, who once declared victorious, turned their back on these armed foot soldiers. Having lost out in power game, denied access to free money, these embattled and hungry youths resort to all forms of crimes to survive. No wonder that after every general election, the crime rate nationwide hits the roof top.

Instead of finding ways to pacify these angry youths, our politicians talk tough from their perceived fortified enclaves in the cities but can’t go back to their people without retinue of security aides. They forget that nowhere is safe again in Nigeria. They forget that they can only run but cannot hide. They forget that as long as the majority of Nigerians are hungry, they will always be angry with the people who have forced them into the miserable life they live.

It is only in Nigeria that treasury looters are honoured with national awards, “elected” as governors and senators to make laws for the people who are more honest and patriotic than them. When ordinary Nigerians find lost or missing money, they return it to the state for proper handover to the real owners. But when our leaders, elected and non-elected, are trusted with the peoples’ wealth, they clear all overnight, embark on borrowing spree, ferry it abroad to develop other economies, build estates that nobody ever lives, and acquire luxury cars that their children cannot safely ride in the open.

Because of greed and avarice, our leaders have holed themselves up in towers and dare not move about without convoys of security details paid from leftover public funds. They fly on air because the roads are bad and are no longer safe, and send their children to schools abroad because they have destroyed the country’s educational system. Yet their conscience never pricks them to turn a new leaf.

Our National Assembly members and the executive arm of government continue to introduce more capital punishments without learning from history that the tougher the penalty, the more dangerous and daring the criminals.

When our leaders steal billions from the treasury, they hired the best lawyers to prosecute and in some cases stalled their trial. After some years they are pardoned and compensated with better appointments because they have joined the right party or stepped down from a contest for an anointed candidate but when the poor steal food items to survive, the state rushed them to court and secure their conviction. When the rich steal to meet their insatiable appetite and lust, they appear in court with crowd of supporters, wave at shocked Nigerians without any shame. On the other hand, the poor thief is paraded and arraigned in handcuffs. What a justice system and what a country?

Shouldn’t a father or husband be ashamed that he is being paraded on television tube before his children and wife as a thief? Sadly, they groom their children to succeed them in the stealing “profession.” This can only happen in Nigeria, the failed giant of Africa because of its failed leaders.

From the irreparable damage done to the treasury by elected and appointed leaders in the last dispensation even under the intense war against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari, I am tempted to conclude this write up that the Nigerian leader, who means well for the country, is or may be a lone ranger.

The war against the ongoing conflict cannot be won by tough laws; it cannot be won with more war planes. It can only be won through the redress of the widening inequality through the positive engagement of the youths.