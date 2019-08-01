NEWS
Okowa commiserates with Gov. Fintiri over father’s death
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika on Thursday in Asaba, the Governor joins the family, the people of Adamawa State to mourn the departed Alhaji Badami.
Okowa described the deceased as a patriot, courageous, disciplined and dedicated man who served the country diligently as a soldier and retired from the Nigeria Army in 1984.
“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to the country.
“We share in Governor Fintiri’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, we mourn with my brother Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Finitiri on the passing of his beloved father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.”
The Governor prayed that God will comfort Governor Fintiri and his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
